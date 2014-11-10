Here’s A Final Pre-Launch Look At The Beautiful Scenery And Ugly People Of ‘GTA V’ On Xbox One And PS4

Artsy shots of ugly men — it must be time for another GTA V trailer!

The current-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V is only a week away, so here’s a final trailer that shows off the two things this game is going to do best – beautiful scenery, and ugly people being very mean to each other. I suppose that’s what most Grand Theft Auto games do best.

Check out the trailer below…

Man, if Rockstar ever wants to get out of this demanding video game business, they could probably make even more money as professional trailer editors. I’m not even the biggest Grand Theft Auto fan, but a new GTA trailer always makes me want to buy the new game immediately, without fail.

