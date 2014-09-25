Here’s A First Look At That Weird ‘Angry Birds Transformers’ Mashup In Action

So, Angry Birds Transformers is a game that actually exists for some reason. The first teaser trailer for the game — which was made up to look like an ’80s Saturday morning cartoon — was kind of great, but what about the game itself?

Well, the game is going to be quite different from past Angry Birds crossovers — no flicking birds at stacks of stuff here. Instead the game is a somewhat odd combination of rail-shooter and side-scrolling platformer. Check out Angry Birds Transformers in action below…

That…actually looked pretty fun? You win again, Rovio.

Via CVG