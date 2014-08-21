Here’s A First Look At The Multiplayer Component Of ‘Metal Gear Solid V’

Today IGN released the full, unabridged look at the Gamescom demo for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, which gives us a first peek at how the game’s multiplayer component will work.
The first 16-minutes or so is footage from the single-player game that we’ve seen before (although IGN’s video is of much higher quality) but if you skip to the 16:55 mark you can check out the never seen before multiplayer action. Basically the multiplayer stuff is a form of tower defense where you can trick out your base or, alternatively, try to infiltrate other players’ bases. Check it out below…
I’ll admit, I’m a sucker for any game that gives you a home base you can build on and fill with trinkets. Hopefully you can turn infiltrations off though — I’d be constantly distracted if I knew somebody could be attacking my base at any time.
