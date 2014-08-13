Here’s Over 15-Minutes Of Chilly ‘Assassin’s Creed Rogue’ Gameplay Footage

#Assassin's Creed #Video Games
08.13.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Last week details and a first teaser trailer for Ubisoft’s last-gen title Assassin’s Creed Rogue leaked online, and now we have two meaty videos that show how the game will actually play.

This first one focuses on the naval combat, which has been updated with an impressive array of new weapons, including boiling oil and yes, old-timey machine guns. Of course the enemies also have these new weapons, so you’ll have to stay on your toes…

This next one focuses more on the on-land stuff, which hasn’t been as updated as the naval battles, although enemy AI does seem a bit more challenging…

Well, it certainly doesn’t look as nice as Assassin’s Creed Unity, but Rogue seems like a good bit of fun, particularly for those who loved the naval battles in the last two games.

Via Kotaku

Around The Web

TOPICS#Assassin's Creed#Video Games
TAGSassassin's creedAssassin's Creed RogueAssassin's Creed UnityGamescom 2014video games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP