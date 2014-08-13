Here’s Over 15-Minutes Of Chilly ‘Assassin’s Creed Rogue’ Gameplay Footage

Last week details and a first teaser trailer for Ubisoft’s last-gen title Assassin’s Creed Rogue leaked online, and now we have two meaty videos that show how the game will actually play.

This first one focuses on the naval combat, which has been updated with an impressive array of new weapons, including boiling oil and yes, old-timey machine guns. Of course the enemies also have these new weapons, so you’ll have to stay on your toes…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This next one focuses more on the on-land stuff, which hasn’t been as updated as the naval battles, although enemy AI does seem a bit more challenging…

Well, it certainly doesn’t look as nice as Assassin’s Creed Unity, but Rogue seems like a good bit of fun, particularly for those who loved the naval battles in the last two games.

Via Kotaku