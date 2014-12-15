Here’s Your First Look At A Full Bone-Crunching ‘Street Fighter V’ Match In Action

#Street Fighter V #Video Games
12.15.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

A couple weeks ago, we brought you the first gameplay trailer for Street Fighter V, but that footage had been gussied up just a bit – all the bars and meters had been removed, and it wasn’t a great indication of how Street Fighter V matches will actually play out. Well, this weekend the Capcom Cup tournament played host to the first full public Street Fighter V matches, and we have the footage for you.

Admittedly, I’m no fighting game master, so I’m not entirely sure what all the bars mean, or what exactly the commentators are talking about most of the time, but Ryu’s hadokens sure look impressive and Chun-Li’s thighs are even meatier than I could have hoped for, so I’m happy. I’m sure you Street Fighter fanatics can glean even more than I did…

Okay, off to a good start, but T-Hawk better be in the game. No T-Hawk, no sale.

Via VG 24/7

Around The Web

TOPICS#Street Fighter V#Video Games
TAGSCapcom CupCHUN-LIHADOKENRYUSTREET FIGHTERstreet fighter vvideo games

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP