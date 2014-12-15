Here’s Your First Look At A Full Bone-Crunching ‘Street Fighter V’ Match In Action

A couple weeks ago, we brought you the first gameplay trailer for Street Fighter V, but that footage had been gussied up just a bit – all the bars and meters had been removed, and it wasn’t a great indication of how Street Fighter V matches will actually play out. Well, this weekend the Capcom Cup tournament played host to the first full public Street Fighter V matches, and we have the footage for you.

Admittedly, I’m no fighting game master, so I’m not entirely sure what all the bars mean, or what exactly the commentators are talking about most of the time, but Ryu’s hadokens sure look impressive and Chun-Li’s thighs are even meatier than I could have hoped for, so I’m happy. I’m sure you Street Fighter fanatics can glean even more than I did…

Okay, off to a good start, but T-Hawk better be in the game. No T-Hawk, no sale.

Via VG 24/7