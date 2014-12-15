Here’s Your First Look At A Full Bone-Crunching ‘Street Fighter V’ Match In Action

A couple weeks ago, we brought you the first gameplay trailer for Street Fighter V, but that footage had been gussied up just a bit – all the bars and meters had been removed, and it wasn’t a great indication of how Street Fighter V matches will actually play out. Well, this weekend the Capcom Cup tournament played host to the first full public Street Fighter V matches, and we have the footage for you.
Admittedly, I’m no fighting game master, so I’m not entirely sure what all the bars mean, or what exactly the commentators are talking about most of the time, but Ryu’s hadokens sure look impressive and Chun-Li’s thighs are even meatier than I could have hoped for, so I’m happy. I’m sure you Street Fighter fanatics can glean even more than I did…
Okay, off to a good start, but T-Hawk better be in the game. No T-Hawk, no sale.
Via VG 24/7
FIghting games always look cool when people who know what they are doing play them, but when I play them its like a bunch of punch’s and then like an accidental super move that misses.
The animations look really bad and awkward. If I compare Ryu’s sweep in this at 0:35 vs. Ryu’s sweep in SF3, this looks like they stop the animation before it has time to finish. The crouch mk at 0:34 also looks super awkward.
I was thinking the same thing. Let’s chalk it up to beta versions maybe?
They do sort of jump around a little bit — I’m assuming it’s intentional in order to speed up the gameplay. This game looks significantly faster than SFIV.
@Nate Birch
Even this is an improvement over SFIV’s animations for moves. I hated that a lot of moves in SFIV looked like the limb magically appeared in position to strike without any kind of windup.
@Nippopotamus
I read they intentionally cut animation frames in SFIV because a lot of the beta players (fighting game enthusiasts) felt the full motion was “off” from the sprite-based games.
@Johnny Slider
Interesting, I didn’t know that. That’s a shame. I’d take more fluid animations over things not looking exactly the same as older games day.
I am a little disappointed that the art style hasn’t really had an upgrade since IV. Each game in the series up to this point has been very visually distinct and this one just looks like a nicer IV.