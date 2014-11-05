Hey Bros, You Can Now Get Exclusive ‘Assassin’s Creed Unity’ DLC From Your Shaving Gel

If there’s one thing all the playable characters in Assassin’s Creed Unity have in common (besides everything), it’s beautifully curated beard stubble. Of course, you can’t get a proper even coating of facial hair going without first giving yourself a good shave, so it totally makes perfect sense that Edge shaving gel now has Assassin’s Creed characters all over its cans.

Not only will Edge’s cans be emblazoned with throat-slashing murderers for the next month, but you’ll be able to get your hands on exclusive weapons and armor by buying the gel.

Uh, just in time for Movember?

Sorry ladies, unless you start using Edge shaving gel below the ol’ neckline you’re sh*t outta luck when it comes to these extra goodies. On the plus side, maybe video game characters on shaving gel might inspire a few GamerGaters to shave their neckbeards and actually land a date, so hey, thanks for possibly making the Internet a less terrible place, Ubisoft.

Via Kotaku

