How To Shoot The Dog And Other Facts You Probably Don’t Know About ‘Duck Hunt’

1) Duck Hunt was a remake of a toy Nintendo made before they even got into video games. Yes, one of the first Nintendo games a lot people ever played was a remake, and the thing it was based on wasn’t even a true video game.
Beam Gun: Duck Hunt was a toy Nintendo produced in 1976 before they got into the whole video game thing. The toy projected duck-shaped lights on the walls of a darkened room which you could then shoot with a zapper-like rifle. Here’s a video of the thing in action…
Kind of looks like it’d be more entertaining for cats than human beings, but apparently Beam Gun: Duck Hunt was successful enough that Nintendo decided to revive the idea in video game form eight years later.
2) The toy version of Duck Hunt was a home port of an arcade machine. The Duck Hunt hole goes even deeper. Beam Gun: Duck Hunt was a home conversion of a 1973 arcade experience called The Laser Clay Shooting System.
The Laser Clay Shooting System was a big, elaborate shooting range-like apparatus Nintendo set up in several unused bowling alleys. Basically, the ducks were projected on a large backdrop using an overhead projector and players shot at them with light guns. So, that random little duck shooting game that came packed with your NES was actually the product of over a decade of refinement and experimentation. Also, now you know why Duck Hunt had that kind of boring clay pigeon shooting mode.
3) Duck Hunt was the original NES pack-in game. Most folks think of Super Mario Bros. as the NES pack-in — Duck Hunt was just an extra little oddity Nintendo tagged onto Mario’s cartridge for some reason. Well, when Nintendo first launched the NES in 1985, it didn’t come with Mario. Instead it came with Duck Hunt and Gyromite (a forgettable game that worked with Nintendo’s goofy/loveable robot buddy R.O.B.) So, in other words, more NESes came with Duck Hunt than the iconic Mario.
Gyromite instead of Mario? As usual, the early adopter gets screwed.
4) The creator of the Duck Hunt Dog also created Samus and Wario. Yup, designer Hiroji Kiyotake created the Duck Hunt Dog, badass bounty hunter Samus Aran and the booger obsessed Wario. That’s some impressive range.
Samus and the Duck Hunt Dog have have the same father. DNA works in mysterious ways.
5) The Duck Hunt Dog rode the bench longer than any other Smash Bros. character. The Smash Bros. series has a history of unearthing old, neglected characters, but none had been out of the spotlight for as long as the Duck Hunt Dog. The Dog’s last major starring role was in Duck Hunt, which came out in 1985, which means The Dog spent nearly three decades in the wilderness before getting a spot on the Smash Bros. roster. None of the other characters come even close to having such a long gap in their resumes.
Fun memory: when the Duck Hunt dog barked (“Arp! Arp! Arp!”), our dog would start growling.
Oh boy, do I. I still count Duck Hunt as one of my favorite games of all time. From the moment that the Ice Climbers were introduced into SSB, I prayed we’d get Duck Hunt dog one day. (Coincidentally enough, just unlocked him as I saw this article come through my twitter feed).
-I was put in detention _multiple_ times for bringing the Zapper into my elementary school. yep, once they called the police to teach me a lesson about bringing “guns” into school
-the cowboys that accompany DHD are from an obscure light gun game called Wild Gunman (my copy of Gunman was used three times, and then my baby cousin decided to smash it with a bunch of blocks)
-if you are one of the cleaver people like me and still have your NES and Zapper waiting in a storage room to roll at any time, please note that the Zapper actually doesnt work on modern flat screen TVs. You need an old school bulb/CRT tv in order to play
I believe there’s also Hogan’s Alley references in Smash Bros. too — I have a huge soft spot for all the old NES Zapper games.
Wild Gunman is the game Marty McFly sees the kid play in the cafe in Back to the Future II.
The NES in general doesn’t work with HDTVs.
I still have my copies of both Duck Hunt and Wild Gunmen all of about a foot away from me,
in a box behind my chair. I totally tried the cheat method, gave you some quick reflexes tryin
to get those bastards at close range.
You could hold a white piece of paper up and shoot at it and the ducks would die
I still maintain that Wii Duck Hunt would sell gangbusters.
Second player controller controlled the ducks.
I preferred and still play Hogan’s Alley.
I recorded this. One of my proudest moments as an audio engineer.
About the level 100 thing…it actually goes up to level 99 then pretty much resets itself but the score stays and ive played to level 99 with a score of 9999999999 or however many digits there are…i used to have a scorebaord in my room from highscores and highest level reached…so i dont know what the hell they are talking about with a glitch after level 99…
“Also, now you know why Duck Hunt had that kind of boring clay pigeon shooting mode.”
I think you confused “boring” with “awesome added bonus”
Not every NES came with Duck Hunt, mine only came with Super Mario Bros
You’re right, upon further research there was a brief period between the Gyromite/Duck Hunt and Mario/Duck Hunt bundles where only Mario came bundled with the NES. I’m pretty the period only lasted a few months, but I amended the “Every NES came with Duck Hunt” line.
So… The dog gets shot and he gets a broken leg, crutches, AND made up in Black Face? That’s some rifle…
“As usual, the early adopter gets screwed.”
You clearly haven’t heard of the 3DS Ambassador program. Early adopters of the system received a buttload of free classic games for download, some of which weren’t available to any other customers. Nintendo learns from their mistakes.
I was a 3DS Ambassador!
I was a 3DS ambassador too. Those ambassador games were amesome. It was a really brilliant Mea Culpa move by Nintendo which, along with an influx of great titles, turned the 3DS from a bust to a rousing success. Sony should have maybe done something similar with the Vita. Too late now, though, that ship has sailed. The Vita will never be anything more than a niche system.
Holy Shit I used to have Barker Bill’s Trick Shooting, I had completely forgot about that game until the music started in that video, I used to play that shit all the time and it sucked!
“This game is *garbage*!”
[Continues playing for 100 hours].
I actually had the original NES that came with Duck Hunt and Gyromite and the Robotic Operating Buddy. I loved Gyromite, I played the bejesus out of that game . I beat every level in that game, including the sleepwalking levels, and with R.O.B., not the cheating way where you just pressed the buttons on the other controller by hand. Gyromite was sort of a RTS masquerading as a puzzle/platformer. It had that same feel to it that RTSs do where you have to split your focus and keep track of several things happening at once. I wish I still had my R.O.B., or my NES for that matter.