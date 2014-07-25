This New, Lengthy ‘Hyrule Warriors’ Trailer Featuring All The Characters Is Slightly Insane

We’ve been bringing you regular Hyrule Warriors trailers for a while, usually featuring a single character at a time, but it’s time to say goodbye to that piecemeal approach. Nintendo has just released a big, new 4-minute-plus trailer featuring every playable character revealed so far (we’re up to around a dozen now) and it’s kind of insane. Oh, and it also seems to confirm that former villains Zant and Ghirahim are likely playable.
Check the trailer out below…
A part of me hopes all the craziness in these trailers is actually a bait-and-switch and 90% of the game is actually sliding block puzzles.
Via CVG
Yeah…. not a fan of what I just saw.
uh… I need an adult?
I don’t know why we have Dynasty Warriors for Zelda now, but we sure do.
Goron’s dying by the thousands is pretty fucked up, though.
Where’s Odolwa? I absolutely will not buy this game if Odolwa isn’t in it!
(I wasn’t going to buy this game anyway)
Where’s Tingle?!
The whole time I was watching this, I kept picturing Cartman from the Chinpokomon episode:
Kite, kite, churi! *fart*
Them Japs are weird, man.
Looks fun.
Wow same shredding guitar work from the dynasty warrior series I see.
Produced by Michael Bay, translated by Babelfish and a severe reaction to fugu.