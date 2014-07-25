This New, Lengthy ‘Hyrule Warriors’ Trailer Featuring All The Characters Is Slightly Insane

We’ve been bringing you regular Hyrule Warriors trailers for a while, usually featuring a single character at a time, but it’s time to say goodbye to that piecemeal approach. Nintendo has just released a big, new 4-minute-plus trailer featuring every playable character revealed so far (we’re up to around a dozen now) and it’s kind of insane. Oh, and it also seems to confirm that former villains Zant and Ghirahim are likely playable.

Check the trailer out below…

A part of me hopes all the craziness in these trailers is actually a bait-and-switch and 90% of the game is actually sliding block puzzles.

