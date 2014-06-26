‘InFamous: Second Son’ Will Be Getting Standalone DLC In August

#Video Games
06.26.14 4 years ago

Is the summer release schedule looking a bit bleak, PS4 owners? Well, if you can stick it out, you’ll get a bit of a treat on August 26th, because that’s when Infamous: Second Son will be getting a major chunk of DLC.

InFamous: First Light stars female conduit Fetch and will be stand-alone DLC, but of course you get extra “exclusive content” if you already own Second Son. Here’s a trailer for InFamous: First Light

Infamous: First Light should set you back 15-bucks. I’ll always support this standalone, mini-sequel approach to DLC over the usual nickle-and-diming.

Via Eurogamer

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSDLCInFamous: First LightInFAMOUS: Second Sonvideo games

