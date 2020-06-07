Itch.io, an indie game store, has put together an impressive collection of games as a fundraiser for racial justice and equality. The death of George Floyd and subsequent protests against police brutality have resulted in fundraisers spread online for a variety of causes. Protesters getting arrested have led to bail funds for various cities across the country, while others have donated to various causes that help build equality in various fields and provide neighborhood outreach.

The bundle was announced by Itch.io earlier in the week and quickly gained steam, both because of the cause and the sheer size of the collection of games. The company estimated it was more than $3,000 worth of games available to download, as hundreds of game creators allowed their works to be included in the package.

We reached out to our community and an unprecedented number of creators donated over 740 projects to be part of what we believe is the largest bundle ever. Over $3,400 of paid works are available Pay-what-you-want with a minimum donation amount of $5.

The bundle has more than 700 games in it, ranging anywhere from desktop novelties like an Untitled Goose Game-like annoyance to full-scale indie games. Proceeds will be donated to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Community Bail Fund in a 50/50 split. And the company seems thrilled by the explosion of support they’ve seen.

Wow, in just over half a day we've gotten past $500k! I've raised the goal to 1 million dollars

The bundle has since passed the $1 million mark and Itch.io has re-adjusted its goal to a much bigger number to donate to some important causes. Not only has the bundle raised a lot of money, it’s driven a lot of attention to Itch.io.

Currently seeing the highest sustained traffic we've ever seen.

Games like Oxenfree and Night In The Woods are some solid deals here, and Itch.io says they plan to add “hundreds” more games to the deal, so it’s a fundraiser that apparently will get even more valuable in the coming days.