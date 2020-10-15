In theory, at least, Jackbox Party Packs are not made for life in quarantine. The party games are designed with packed living rooms in mind, but packing anything during a pandemic is not a very good idea. Despite the company’s main intent with its games, Jackbox thrived with people trapped in their homes, and their latest batch of games in Jackbox Party Pack 7 will only add to the company’s hilarious and inventive quarantine options.

Each of the five games in Jackbox Party Pack 7 not only works well remotely, but offers a welcome break from reality with some new innovations and engaging concepts. There’s a method to the construction of a Party Pack, though it varies each time Jackbox puts one together. For those familiar with the series, Quiplash 3 is likely the biggest initial draw of its latest Party Pack. A sequel to one of Jackbox’s most successful games, it offers expanded customization options to write your own prompts and a new final round where you enter three answers to a prompt and go head-to-head with another player to determine a winner.

It’s a fun twist on the familiar prompt-and-response format of the game, and the comedic impact of the Rule of Three makes this an easy win in a pack that really doesn’t seem to have a weakness. So often party games sink or swim on the comedic abilities or cleverness of those you’re playing with, but Party Pack 7 does seem to have something for everyone. Though are none of the titles have solo play, very few people are looking for that in Jackbox games. They want connection, laughs and, hopefully, some very bad drawings of funny things. This is why Champ’d Up might be the true highlight of Party Pack 7.

You won't see this apple at the orchard. #ChampdUp pic.twitter.com/X6Jo0VG9oy — Jackbox Games (@jackboxgames) October 9, 2020

Drawing games can be polarizing for Jackbox players, but this one is by far the most interesting and creative of the bunch. It’s actually a combination of a few similar Jackbox concepts blended to make what’s the most colorful and inventive title in the series. You’re prompted to make a “champion” of a particular concept, then give several colors and a blank palate to draw something and name it. Your “challenger” then only sees your drawing, not the prompt, and must do the same. Voters pick a winner, you can make the drawings dance, then you do it again in another round. But this round is blind and also brings in a new wrinkle if you play more than once.

Other Jackbox games have had small incentives to keep the same players and play another round, but Champ’d Up blows them all away by letting you bring back your past drawings in the game’s second round, creating plenty of opportunities for callbacks and for creative players to steal votes by prompting new laughs. It’s by far the most fun feature of Party Pack 7, and one that might extend your game nights a bit longer, but will be well worth all that time tweaking your drawings to perfection.

Blather ‘Round, the latest word-y Jackbox game, is a fun challenge above all else but is oddly competitive and addictive. You pick from a pop culture or history-based list of words, then try to get the other players to guess it by using vague sentences to describe it. Players can guess, and gain points when a sentence-maker uses their word to make a new sentence. The adjectives and sentence formats change and get more specific as you go on, and particularly creative players can do some impressive things with the prompts no matter how tough or obscure they may seem. Even bad or funny guesses from players can help, as you can snag those and point out how wrong they are to quickly move guessers in a new direction.