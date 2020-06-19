‘Jeopardy!’ Released A Schedule For The Next Five Weeks Of Reruns

We already know that Alex Trebek is eager to get Jeopardy! back in the studio and taping new episodes, but as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the world we’ve had to accept that we’ll be watching reruns of the classic game show. We also already knew those reruns would include episodes where James Holzhauer and Emma Boettcher steal the show, but now we know exactly when those episodes will air.

Jeopardy!‘s official Twitter account went quiet for most of June but on Thursday shared a new schedule for the show, which aired its final new episode last Friday and has slipped back into reruns after the show went on hiatus with the rest of Hollywood when the coronavirus pandemic shut down production back in March.

Since then, the show has tried to stretch its new episodes out as long as it can. But starting on Monday, a new set of reruns will air in its syndication spot featuring episodes where the show’s last Tournament of Champions contestants got their a significant win.

Big champions, big wins, and how they got to the 2019 #TournamentOfChampions! It's great to see all of these players again. pic.twitter.com/hCOtiaxGvM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 18, 2020

The next three weeks of shows will feature the 15 contestants, headlined by James Holzhauer’s appearance on July 1. The next night will feature Emma Boettcher’s victory, which ended Holzhauer’s run of victories that netted him more than $2 million. That’s a lot of Jeopardy! history missing between those two games, but it’s all to set up a re-airing of last November’s Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, which (spoilers) Holzhauer won over Boettcher to win an additional $250,000.

It’s a fun way to re-air some recent Jeopardy! greatness over the next few weeks, and if you need some background on the contestants and what to expect, we’ve certainly got you covered.