Jim Ross Is Commentating On Non-Wrestling Video Games Again, And It’s Still The Best Thing

#Grand Theft Auto V #Video Games #WWE
07.14.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

Jim Ross and three poor excuses for human beings, by Gawd. 

As we discovered a couple weeks ago, the only thing better than Jim Ross doing commentary for pro-wrestling is Jim Ross doing commentary for video games. Well, great news Boomer Sooners — good ol’ Jim Ross is back to shout more ridiculous things at your favorite games! Listen to JR describe the diabolical, career-shortening hell-structure that is The Elimin–er, Ocarina of Time’s Water Temple, and thrill as BUSINESS PICKS UP in Grant Theft Auto V.

Check out the latest Jim Ross/gaming mashup from TheBlueOwl below…

Still no Sly Cooper/pet coon clip. Guess I really do have to make my own Jim Ross video game commentary video — speaking of which, are there any games out there that star mules? Government mules, specifically?

Via Kotaku

Around The Web

TOPICS#Grand Theft Auto V#Video Games#WWE
TAGSgrand theft auto vJIM ROSSRESIDENT EVILThe Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Timevideo gameswrestlingWWE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP