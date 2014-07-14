Jim Ross Is Commentating On Non-Wrestling Video Games Again, And It’s Still The Best Thing

Jim Ross and three poor excuses for human beings, by Gawd.
As we discovered a couple weeks ago, the only thing better than Jim Ross doing commentary for pro-wrestling is Jim Ross doing commentary for video games. Well, great news Boomer Sooners — good ol’ Jim Ross is back to shout more ridiculous things at your favorite games! Listen to JR describe the diabolical, career-shortening hell-structure that is The Elimin–er, Ocarina of Time’s Water Temple, and thrill as BUSINESS PICKS UP in Grant Theft Auto V.
Check out the latest Jim Ross/gaming mashup from TheBlueOwl below…
Still no Sly Cooper/pet coon clip. Guess I really do have to make my own Jim Ross video game commentary video — speaking of which, are there any games out there that star mules? Government mules, specifically?
