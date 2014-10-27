You Should Really Watch Cookie Monster In ‘Furry Potter And The Goblet Of Cookies’

#Sesame Street #Harry Potter
10.27.14 4 years ago

I’ve never been terribly invested in the world of Harry Potter, but now that Sesame Street has officially done a cookie-related Harry Potter parody, I think I may be all turned around. If Cookie Monster is willing to cosplay as something, it’s gotta be good – I mean, he’s never steered me wrong on the whole “cookies are delicious” thing, so I’d say he’s earned my trust.

So, you bunch of brats, LISTEN and learn with Furry Potter and the Goblet of Cookies

Yup, listening…[tears madly into Chips Ahoy bag]…listening sure is important. That’s totally the main take away here.

Via Sesame Street on YouTube

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sesame Street#Harry Potter
TAGScookie monsterFANTASYFurry Potter and the Goblet of CookiesHARRY POTTERLISTENING!SESAME STREETTV

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP