You Should Really Watch Cookie Monster In ‘Furry Potter And The Goblet Of Cookies’

I’ve never been terribly invested in the world of Harry Potter, but now that Sesame Street has officially done a cookie-related Harry Potter parody, I think I may be all turned around. If Cookie Monster is willing to cosplay as something, it’s gotta be good – I mean, he’s never steered me wrong on the whole “cookies are delicious” thing, so I’d say he’s earned my trust.

So, you bunch of brats, LISTEN and learn with Furry Potter and the Goblet of Cookies…

Yup, listening…[tears madly into Chips Ahoy bag]…listening sure is important. That’s totally the main take away here.

Via Sesame Street on YouTube