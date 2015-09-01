The Launch Trailer For The ‘Mad Max’ Video Game Is Filled With Fire And Blood

#Mad Max #Mad Max: Fury Road #Video Games
09.01.15 3 years ago

Today’s a big day if you’re into hunky dudes driving much too fast across the post-apocalyptic Australian Outback. Today marks the release of both Mad Mad: Fury Road on DVD and the Mad Max video game. The Mad Max game isn’t necessarily a Mad Max: Fury Road tie-in, but both the game and movie have had a long, rather tortured development, and definitely share a lot of DNA. Consider it a spiritual tie-in.

The launch trailer for Mad Max delivers everything you’d expect from a game based on George Miller’s slightly insane universe. Crazy-looking flame-spewing cars, sun-baked vistas, growly-voiced warlords, brutal hand-to-hand combat and, of course, lots of nihilistic narration from Max himself (this Max isn’t played by Tom Hardy, so he might be a bit more talkative). We even get some brief shots of Max pulling off some pro wrestling moves, so yeah, this is gonna be good.

Some quick notes on GammaSquad’s Mad Max related plans – I’m going to be streaming the game for a couple hours on Wednesday afternoon, and a review should be coming shortly thereafter. What do you folks think? Does Mad Max look shiny and chrome, or is this just another licensed game?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mad Max#Mad Max: Fury Road#Video Games
TAGSmad maxMad Max (video game)mad max: fury roadvideo games

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP