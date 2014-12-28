A Man Bought A PlayStation 4 Bundle From Wal-Mart, Only To Discover He Was Sold A Box Full Of Rocks

Denver resident Igor Baksht was hoping to surprise his 13-year-old niece with a PlayStation 4 bundle for Christmas. Everything was going smoothly, until he decided to open the package and check its contents before wrapping it. Instead of the PlayStation 4 bundle, he discovered that Wal-Mart had actually sold him a box full of rocks. ROCKS.

“Just to make sure everything was inside, that all the contents were inside, all the games were inside,” said Baksht. “When I opened it, I said, ‘Oh my God.’ He found two bags of rocks wrapped up like the cop drama version of rectangular kilos of drugs. “I couldn’t go back because they already were closed,” said Baksht. He said he went to a 24-hour Walmart and was told he would have to go back to the store where he made the purchase.

If the whole ordeal of finding ROCKS in a box that supposedly cost hundreds of dollars wasn’t enough of a nightmare, Wal-Mart initially showed Baksht no sympathy for his situation.

On Saturday, he said he went back first thing in the morning. “He said they cannot do anything about it because they don’t have proof, how it came in, nothing,” said Baksht. … He said he called the store multiple times and even called the corporate office. “I never stole anything in my life. The most criminal thing that I’ve did, I got a driving ticket,” said Baksht. “If they give me a PlayStation, I’ll take a PlayStation if they give me the same bundle that I paid for. If they give me another console plus two games, I’ll take that, but if they don’t have it, I’ll take the money back and buy it from somebody else,” said Baksht.

This is even after Baksht pointed out the sheer unhelpfulness of the Wal-Mart employee who helped him pick out the specific PlayStation 4 bundle. The employee noted that the package had been returned by a previous customer and that it was unusually heavy — yet somehow this raised no flags.

He said when he bought the PlayStation last week, the employee who took it out for him also said the box was a bit heavy. “I’ve never bought one before, so I don’t know how much it has to weigh,” said Baksht.

After much hassle, finally a store manager agreed to return his money back on Christmas Eve. The lesson of the story? If you’re gonna buy something from Walmart, double check to make sure you got what you paid for and not a bag of topsoil or fertilizer.

(Via ABC 7)