A Man Bought A PlayStation 4 Bundle From Wal-Mart, Only To Discover He Was Sold A Box Full Of Rocks

Denver resident Igor Baksht was hoping to surprise his 13-year-old niece with a PlayStation 4 bundle for Christmas. Everything was going smoothly, until he decided to open the package and check its contents before wrapping it. Instead of the PlayStation 4 bundle, he discovered that Wal-Mart had actually sold him a box full of rocks. ROCKS.
“Just to make sure everything was inside, that all the contents were inside, all the games were inside,” said Baksht. “When I opened it, I said, ‘Oh my God.’
He found two bags of rocks wrapped up like the cop drama version of rectangular kilos of drugs.
“I couldn’t go back because they already were closed,” said Baksht.
He said he went to a 24-hour Walmart and was told he would have to go back to the store where he made the purchase.
If the whole ordeal of finding ROCKS in a box that supposedly cost hundreds of dollars wasn’t enough of a nightmare, Wal-Mart initially showed Baksht no sympathy for his situation.
On Saturday, he said he went back first thing in the morning.
“He said they cannot do anything about it because they don’t have proof, how it came in, nothing,” said Baksht.
He said he called the store multiple times and even called the corporate office.
“I never stole anything in my life. The most criminal thing that I’ve did, I got a driving ticket,” said Baksht.
“If they give me a PlayStation, I’ll take a PlayStation if they give me the same bundle that I paid for. If they give me another console plus two games, I’ll take that, but if they don’t have it, I’ll take the money back and buy it from somebody else,” said Baksht.
This is even after Baksht pointed out the sheer unhelpfulness of the Wal-Mart employee who helped him pick out the specific PlayStation 4 bundle. The employee noted that the package had been returned by a previous customer and that it was unusually heavy — yet somehow this raised no flags.
He said when he bought the PlayStation last week, the employee who took it out for him also said the box was a bit heavy.
“I’ve never bought one before, so I don’t know how much it has to weigh,” said Baksht.
After much hassle, finally a store manager agreed to return his money back on Christmas Eve. The lesson of the story? If you’re gonna buy something from Walmart, double check to make sure you got what you paid for and not a bag of topsoil or fertilizer.
The worst part is those rocks took 3 hours to download updates.
So better than a real PS4.
Really too bad his name isn’t Charles Brown.
Thought the same thing. Had Mudhoney’s “Overblown” playing in the background while reading the story.
If this would have happened to me I certainly would be pissed … but at the same time I would feel stupid for ever trusting Walmart to begin with. That place is for the bottom of the barrel types and to get fleeced by them can hardly be surprising. And to expect Walmart to think that you are anything but a bottom of the barrel scammer yourself is silly. Of course they think you are … that’s who shops there.! D’UH!!! Soooo … in conclusion … I feel sorry for this honest sap. But really … shopping at Walmart?What do you expect?
sounds to me like he expected to exchange money for a playstation, rather than a box of rocks. crazy.
Wow, all you people who vilify those of us who shop at Wal Mart and not more exclusive stores probably don’t HAVE to shop there because the prices are better. Yep. I don’t make loads of cash so I can’t necessarily buy products at pricier, and more snobbishly inclined places. Fuck you. Oh, and I don’t smoke Pall Malls and I don’t gamble, jerks.
@Tambra Galid Shopping at Wal-Mart instead of locally-owned “exclusive stores” costs you, and everyone, more in the long run. The simple fact that you are driven to anger and cursing in defense of Wal-Mart should lead you to take a long, hard look at your life.
Nobody has to shop at Walmart. I’ve been the poorest of the poor, and I still never shopped there. I just learned to budget, and finally got out of my financial hole by making wiser spending decisions. For example, a $30 pair of jeans can last me 5+ years, while a $10 pair from Walmart might last a year. The $30 pair is way more worth it and a smarter financial decision.
Just yesterday I saw an Obi-Wan on the shelf in a Stormtrooper box. Wal-Mart don’t give a shit.
yeah – he should have gone to one of those struggling mom and pop playstation stores. what a dick.
I returned a VCR back to Walmart and the service girl checked the box to make sure there was a VCR in the box. Everyone should check returns especially if the item is in a box that you can’t see inside.
This is the issue. The clerks at Walmart don’t give a crap so rather than take 2 minutes to check if the returned item is actually in the box they just take it to get the line down faster.
Forget the VCR parable; the story we’re all interested is how you’re posting into the future on a 2014 article from 1996.
what the fuck is a VCR
Bought a vacuum from Costco once and opened the box when I got home and there was 2 bricks in there. They were very helpful with the return and we all had a good laugh.
I’ve had this problem at Wal-Mart before i bought a set of subs for my car. I got home went to put them in opened the box to find that they weren’t the subs i bought in the box. some one put there old blowen ones in the box an had returned them an they just put it back on the shelf.
This is how great Walmart is with their return policy. It wasn’t strange and suspicious that a PS4 feels extra heavy, but it is strange that someone returned an item that was already returned once that is full of rocks. Wtf. Either way
Is this an asshole selling rocks or commentary on the PS4 I wonder?
If you ever find yourself defending Wal-Mart, you should probably fully reevaluate your life.
He bought a returned copy? That seems a bit strange unless they give a good markdown. I went to Wal-Mart about 2 months ago after not having shopped there for at least 6 months. The minute I entered the store I TOTALLY remembered why I don’t shop there.
So weird I bought ten pounds of gravel and got a PS4…
Should have checked the open box.
When I think of ways I’d rip off Walmart if I ever had the misfortune of working there, buying expensive items and “returning” them via complicit co-worker would be the way. How could this not be widespread? This is why I imagine the manager gave him shit… because it would mean there are three or four boxes of rocks.
Over the Holiday weekend anyone with a Ps4 knows that the console was just as useless as a box of rocks anyway.
What if he took out the ps4, and put the bag of rocks himself? BAM! 2 Ps4s for the price of one???? IMA go do this, order a broken ps4 off of eBay, and buy one at a Walmart, return the broken one, and bam! New ps4 for the price of broken one.
I’m glad I’m the bottom of the barrell due to the fact that all I have is my choice of big box stores to buy my wares in, and that I’m obligated to pick the best one to provide me value due to my economic situation.
I wish I had the spare cash as some of the millenials in this thread, then I’d burn my money and just spend yours.
Not A Troll probably buys everything online so he doesn’t have to pay taxes. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
Wal mart should really check returns. A course people there are not the brightest of society.
Ugh duh, did anybody and I do mean anybody in this big ole world that we live in just come to think and to me that seems to be asking way to much these days that this item was returned to WalMart before and the Dumbass behind the counter never checked the box and put the dam thing back on the shelf (That Part )
You can buy a PS4 from a variety of small electronics shops. I don’t get why so many of you seem to think you can only get a PS4 from a big retailer like Walmart.
adm, I’m far from well-off. I just make wiser purchasing decisions. I’d rather buy fewer things that are good quality and whose purchase benefits the right people than buy more and support Walmart.
i bought a couple games from walmart: one for dreamcast and the other for ps2. i bought them at different times, years apart and the discs were missing. I opened both of them up in the car. the first time was tough to convince them while the second time was a bit easier to convince them because the same thing happened to a lady in customer service.
since then, i open up the game/cd/dvd in the store after purchase so that they won’t suspect anything
I was just picking on you because you’ve been trolling hard lately.
@llamas not everyone has small electronic shops in their town, I was stationed in a small town which was filled with mom and pop stores but I would be hard pressed to find a XBOX One and PS4 bundle along with games to buy and the only corporate retailer’s there was a Fred Meyer’s and a Costco. The nearest large chains were two hours away, I don’t shop at Wal-Mart on a regular basis but I like the option going to a Wal-Mart, Target, Best Buy, K-Mart, Gamestop, various grocery stores, a mall.
Especially when I’m one of 5 blacks in the entire town and no one sells urban clothing. Plus the prices in most of those local stores were high because they weren’t competing against each other and Fred Meyer’s prices were high enough that they weren’t undercutting the mom and pop stores.
At the same time when it comes to video games and electronics, Wal-Mart is the worst place you can shop at. The prices aren’t competitive, their games are hardly ever on sale, they don’t have any used games worth buying if they have used games at all, they don’t have a rewards program and they tend to be disorganized anyway. There’s no reason to shop at Wal-Mart vs any other large retailer or online. I’ve found cheaper movies, electronics and games at other places than I have at Wal-Mart even with price matching, I’m not driving to Wal-Mart and dealing with a shitty store when I can simply buy the product somewhere else, that’s the joy of living in a big city now as oppose to a small town.
Doesn’t just happen at Walmart
This would happen all the time at the Walmart I worked at the return counter would try to look in the box and the customer would have a fit, then the mgr. would come over and say its ok just give them their money and inside the box would be kitty litter,flour or some other “stuffing”.