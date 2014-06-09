Microsoft Shows ‘Master Chief Collection’, ‘Sunset Overdrive’ And ‘Crackdown’ In An All-Gaming E3 Press Conference

Boy, does Microsoft love ’em some video games! What? No, 2013 never happened, what are you talking about?
This morning Microsoft took to the E3 2014 stage and worked up a sweat trying to make up for their PR blunders of last year, showing nothing but games for 90-minutes while attempting to recast the endless procession of Xbox One policy 180s as them letting fans shape the future of Xbox.
The “We listen to the fans!” stuff was a bit groanworthy, and they did little to answer the question of what sets the Xbox One apart now that most of its most distinctive features have been stripped, but some of the games did look pretty impressive. Hit the next pages for a recap of all the most important stuff that happened during Microsoft’s 2014 E3 Press Conference…
I think the best thing you can say is they showed new stuff without any big missteps.
I read somewhere that described it as safe, which I would certainly agree with. That said, I thought most of the games (exclusives and non-exclusives) looked like games I’d buy save for CoD and Fable.
Sunset Overdrive looks incredible.
Nothing really new, although a lot of it is pretty, not a lot of exclusives either.
Well there was the Halo collection, Halo 5, Forza Horizon, Sunset Overdrive, Crackdown, Fable, and Phantom Dust
I would hardly say there were no exclusives.
And Scalebound.
This place really needs an edit button…
Rise of the Tomb Raider? Rising from what? Didn’t she rise in the reboot already? And has Lara Croft ever self-identified as “the Tomb Raider”? Does anybody else ever call her that? That one’s off to a bad start.
I mean, The Dark Knight Rises had a stupid name, and that was good, right? I’m all for another Square Enix Tomb Raider, the last one was fantastic.
She’s still got some rising to do (the thing that’s rising is her cup size, right?)
I think it refers more to addressing the complaint that she didn’t do much tomb raiding in, ya know, Tomb Raider. This way it ties in the last game and addresses the complaints from the last game.
Sunset Overdrive looks so much more fun than anything exclusive to the Xbox, which makes Insomniac’s defecting to that system sting so much more. I’m just really not used to Xbox systems getting fun and tempting games that aren’t on PC or a Playstation system. but I think that’s still literally the only game making me want the system, probably not worth $400 dollars.
Master Chief collection was announced at $60.
Really can’t stand the multiplayer voice chat they use for these supposed gameplay videos. No one talks like that and it’s just distracting.
Also not sure how to feel about co-op in Assassin’s Creed because if you’ve ever played the wolfpack game mode, you know it’s one or two people trying to play stealthily while the other two run around alerting every guard in the city.
Man, I honestly didn’t know that “Megan” in The Division wasn’t an AI character until about halfway through the demo. That chat dialogue was not very accurate in its depiction of typical multiplayer behavior.
Speaking of which, your assessment of Assassins Creed is bound to be correct. Every group is going to have that one guy who ignores the basic tenets of stealth and just dashes about stabbing everything that moves. Should make for some amusing Let’s Plays, but outside of that its going to be frustrating as all get out.
343 is killin mah baby. ;(
“Assassin’s Creed Unity has 4 player co-”
“Is it on a boat?”
“…No.”
“NO MONEY FOR YOU!”
Seriously, Ubi, I have more than enough opportunities for roof based homicide.
The pop-ups are killing me!