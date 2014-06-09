Microsoft Shows ‘Master Chief Collection’, ‘Sunset Overdrive’ And ‘Crackdown’ In An All-Gaming E3 Press Conference

Boy, does Microsoft love ’em some video games! What? No, 2013 never happened, what are you talking about?

This morning Microsoft took to the E3 2014 stage and worked up a sweat trying to make up for their PR blunders of last year, showing nothing but games for 90-minutes while attempting to recast the endless procession of Xbox One policy 180s as them letting fans shape the future of Xbox.

The “We listen to the fans!” stuff was a bit groanworthy, and they did little to answer the question of what sets the Xbox One apart now that most of its most distinctive features have been stripped, but some of the games did look pretty impressive. Hit the next pages for a recap of all the most important stuff that happened during Microsoft’s 2014 E3 Press Conference…

