‘Minit’ Tops The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

Every week, it feels like there are more games for more platforms than ever before. So every Tuesday, we pick out five games that are worth your time and attention. And this week, there’s a game that’s over in sixty seconds. Or, at least, each playthrough is sixty seconds.

Pick Of The Week: Minit, Today ($10, PS4, Xbox One, and PC)

Minit is a simple concept: When you start it, you have sixty seconds to do something in the game. Once the sixty seconds are up, you die and go back to one, but any changes you’ve made persist. Think The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, but with pixel graphics and substantially sped up. It’s a fascinating idea for a game and you’d be surprised how much you can cram into one minute.

The King of Fighters ’97 Global Match, Thursday ($15, PS4 and PS Vita)

SNK’s classic 2D fighter gets a port with, most notably, cross play between PS4 and Vita and online matchmaking, so you can get mercilessly beaten by nerds across the world, 24 hours a day, seven days a week! Or you could fight the computer, who will also probably stomp you, since this is a ’90s arcade game. But hey, it’s still fun.

