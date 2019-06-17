Mortal Kombat 11

In the first battle of Mortal Kombat 11‘s story mode, Cassie Cage fights her mom while her dad watches the bloodshed. Cassie is made Special Forces commander by Sonya Blade, her mother and commanding officer. But the promotion comes with a tradition that Sonya says can’t be ignored by “family favors.”

“I need to kick the CO’s ass, ma’am'” Cage says. ‘Your ass, ma’am.”

And so the camera pans to the traditional 2.5D fighting game angle and you fight. Tutorial notwithstanding, your first real Mortal Kombat 11 experience is a military battle between mother and daughter. If you execute Cassie Cage’s throw move correctly, you can grab Sonya, her mother, from behind while a drone sizes her up and fires a laser into her groin. Cassie then pulls out a gun and shoots her mother in the back of the head. It does about some damage — about an eighth of her total health bar — but then she gets up and keeps fighting her daughter without an exit wound or a fried groin in sight.

Sonya’s throw move, if you let her execute it, has her toss a live grenade on the ground and throws you into it before it explodes. You see where I’m going with this. Mortal Kombat is not a series that values realism, but the entire premise of a mother-daughter fight is completely ridiculous. It’s also comically violent for a game that features realistic-looking brutality. And this is all before there are multiple Luke Cages and Sonyas on screen and things get all time travel-y.