Murder Mysteries And Better Blimps Await Those Who Upgrade To The Current-Gen Version Of ‘GTA V’

The current-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V is only a few weeks away, so Rockstar is lifting the veil on some of the new stuff fans who have already delved deeply into the game on the Xbox 360/PS3 can expect in this new upgrade (in addition to spiffier graphics of course).

Obviously new vehicles will be part of the package – you’ll be able to fly the classic Dodo seaplane, drive monster trucks, engage in stock car races and pilot a new, improved blimp. An improved blimp! Take my $60! New weapons include a high-velocity rail gun and a hatchet for, well, hatcheting people.

A number of new events and missions will also be available, including, most significantly, a murder mystery to solve as Michael, a wildlife photography challenge for Franklin (complete it for the Kraken sub) and a bunch of monkey-related grafitti tags to find and photograph for monkey costumes and other prizes. Monkey costumes! Take my $60!

So yeah, not a huge amount of stuff, but a few interesting-sounding trinkets and distractions. Those who already have Grand Theft Auto V for the Xbox 360 or PS3 can transfer their character to the PC, Xbox One or PS4 version of the game. You can only transfer your character once, although you can continue to play as your character on the old version of the game if you want.

GTA V hits the Xbox One and PS4 November 18th. The PC version is coming early next year.

Via Playstation Blog