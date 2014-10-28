Murder Mysteries And Better Blimps Await Those Who Upgrade To The Current-Gen Version Of ‘GTA V’

The current-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V is only a few weeks away, so Rockstar is lifting the veil on some of the new stuff fans who have already delved deeply into the game on the Xbox 360/PS3 can expect in this new upgrade (in addition to spiffier graphics of course).
Obviously new vehicles will be part of the package – you’ll be able to fly the classic Dodo seaplane, drive monster trucks, engage in stock car races and pilot a new, improved blimp. An improved blimp! Take my $60! New weapons include a high-velocity rail gun and a hatchet for, well, hatcheting people.
A number of new events and missions will also be available, including, most significantly, a murder mystery to solve as Michael, a wildlife photography challenge for Franklin (complete it for the Kraken sub) and a bunch of monkey-related grafitti tags to find and photograph for monkey costumes and other prizes. Monkey costumes! Take my $60!
So yeah, not a huge amount of stuff, but a few interesting-sounding trinkets and distractions. Those who already have Grand Theft Auto V for the Xbox 360 or PS3 can transfer their character to the PC, Xbox One or PS4 version of the game. You can only transfer your character once, although you can continue to play as your character on the old version of the game if you want.
GTA V hits the Xbox One and PS4 November 18th. The PC version is coming early next year.
Via Playstation Blog
As much as I’m over GTAV, the Information Society car Trevor is posing with does much to my interest in this game… More than I care to admit, but not enough to justify a PS4 and $60 on a game I’ve played for a year already.
New strippers?
This article hits the nail on the head in that anyone who purchases this while already owning it on PS3 or Xbox 360 is an idiot, in my opinion. I love the game but to remake it this quickly is ridiculous. The graphics on it for the last-gen systems still hold up great.
However for people who haven’t owned it already it’s a great buy.
Fuck everyone else. I can’t wait. Probably my favorite game from last gen even though it was pretty held back by the hardware.
Absolutely. Such a brilliant game, and if they hadn’t KEPT PROMISING heists, it would be a favorite, but since they did and didn’t deliver, it leaves a bad taste in my mouth.
I haven’t heard them say much about Hists since Spring… I assume at this point it turned out that something about last gen just doesn’t have the capability to deal with it.
Same reason hair disappears after races, shirt and crew emblems at random, etc.