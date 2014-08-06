New ‘Assassin’s Creed Rogue’ Screens, Gameplay And Storyline Details Surface

Yesterday, after months of scuttlebutt, a trailer for Ubisoft’s (presumably) final last gen Assassin’s Creed title, Assassin’s Creed Rogue leaked online. The trailer confirmed a few details, such as the return of sailing, a Templar protagonist and wintery environments, but little else.

Well, now some firmer details are beginning to trickle out. Assassin’s Creed Rogue takes place between 1752 and 1761 against the backdrop of the Seven Years’ War (this roughly places it between the events of Assassin’s Creed IV and Assassin’s Creed III). The game stars Shay Cormac, an Assassin who, for unspecified reasons, eventually switches allegiances to the Templars and has to hunt down his former colleagues. The game will reuse certain areas from Assassin’s Creed III, including New York, and will feature the return of characters such a Haytham Kenway, Achilles (your mentor from ACIII) and your Adewale (your shipmate from ACIV). So yeah, a fair amount of recycling going on. The game will also tie directly into Assassin’s Creed Unity in some way.

In terms of gameplay, the naval combat has been updated further — enemies can now board your ship, and you’ll have to avoid, and in some case hide amongst, icebergs. The underwater diving aspect of Assassin’s Creed IV has been removed though. There also won’t be any kind of multiplayer in the game (not that it will be terribly missed).

Ubisoft Sofia, the division previously responsible for the portable title Assassin’s Creed Liberation is leading development, with help from Ubisoft Singapore (they’ve been responsible for the naval stuff in the past couple AC games).

Here’s a few screenshots showing off different areas of the game…

Via Eurogamer