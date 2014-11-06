Nintendo Announced A Remake Of Their Creepiest Zelda Game Ever In A Link-Packed Nintendo Direct

Nintendo fired off a new Nintendo Direct last evening, and it was jam-packed with news that should please longtime fans of the company. First and foremost, cult-favorite The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is finally receiving a much-requested remake for the 3DS. That wasn’t the only Zelda news Nintendo dropped, but before we get to that, here’s the full Nintendo Direct presentation for those with half an hour to spare…
Here’s a trailer for the Majora’s Mask remake, which really goes out of its way to emphasize how deeply, deeply weird the game is.
In addition to the big Majora’s Mask news, Nintendo also released new details and a trailer for Mario Kart 8’s first Zelda-themed DLC pack. Actually, it’s not just Zelda themed – it will also feature that Excitebike track we already told you about, and a particularly awesome looking F-Zero track. The new Mario Kart 8 content is coming November 13th.
Nintendo’s promising new IP Splatoon also got a new trailer. It looks like the game has received a bit of a visual upgrade and, more importantly we now know what the game’s single-player mode will be all about, and it looks pretty strange (weird/strange things were kind of a theme of this ND). Basically you’re going to be fighting an army of partially robotic tentacles from Maniac Mansion.
Finally, here’s another look at Nintendo’s super-promising sci-f RPG Xenoblade Chronicles X. If this game isn’t on your radar, it should be.
I do believe my Wii U is going to be getting some fairly serious exercise over the next year-or-so.
This pleases me. My 7 year olds are currently saving towards buying a Wii U (with parental help), so I’m happy to know I’m not buying a DOA system so they can play a couple of Lego games.
I was worried that we were goign to make a $300 mistake this Christmas.
Nah, there’s more stuff appropriate for 7-year-olds available on the Wii U than any other system. It’s the one to go for.
I really need a 3DS now.
Why not both Ocarina & Majora’s on WiiU?
Yeah, and the CE is only exclusive in Europe…F’ YOU Nintendo!
X looks really cool. Those monsters look super-pretty. And I was unaware that there was an F-Zero track! I knew Captain and Blue Falcon were joining the gang, but a track too, rad! If I see a sweet Wii U deal this Christmas, I think I’m gonna finally go for it.
Re-make, re-tread. Does Nintendo have any original IP left or is it simply a Nostalgia machine?
The second-to-last video on this page is of a brand-new Nintendo IP.
And Xenoblade has only had entry that nobody played because Nintendo buried it, so it may as well be a new IP.
@MrSmith317
Yeah why cant they just release the same game over and over like Call of Duty or Madden?
(I’d throw Assassins Creed on that list but at least Ubisoft actually changes things up game to game)
So is Link dead or what?