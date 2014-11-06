Nintendo Announced A Remake Of Their Creepiest Zelda Game Ever In A Link-Packed Nintendo Direct

11.06.14 4 years ago 11 Comments

Nintendo fired off a new Nintendo Direct last evening, and it was jam-packed with news that should please longtime fans of the company. First and foremost, cult-favorite The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is finally receiving a much-requested remake for the 3DS. That wasn’t the only Zelda news Nintendo dropped, but before we get to that, here’s the full Nintendo Direct presentation for those with half an hour to spare…

Here’s a trailer for the Majora’s Mask remake, which really goes out of its way to emphasize how deeply, deeply weird the game is.

In addition to the big Majora’s Mask news, Nintendo also released new details and a trailer for Mario Kart 8’s first Zelda-themed DLC pack. Actually, it’s not just Zelda themed – it will also feature that Excitebike track we already told you about, and a particularly awesome looking F-Zero track. The new Mario Kart 8 content is coming November 13th.

Nintendo’s promising new IP Splatoon also got a new trailer. It looks like the game has received a bit of a visual upgrade and, more importantly we now know what the game’s single-player mode will be all about, and it looks pretty strange (weird/strange things were kind of a theme of this ND). Basically you’re going to be fighting an army of partially robotic tentacles from Maniac Mansion.

Finally, here’s another look at Nintendo’s super-promising sci-f RPG Xenoblade Chronicles X. If this game isn’t on your radar, it should be.

I do believe my Wii U is going to be getting some fairly serious exercise over the next year-or-so.

