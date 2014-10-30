Nintendo Has Announced A New Platform Unlike Anything They’ve Done Before

Earlier this year Nintendo made the announcement that they were working on a new “Quality of Life” platform for people looking to improve their health. No other information was given, and we haven’t heard a peep about it since, leading some to believe this might be another Vitality Sensor, the heartbeat-sensing device dramatically revealed at E3 several years back, then never released.

Well, it seems as though the Quality of Life platform is still a go, as Nintendo has finally released some information on it, and it’s about as far from a video game as you can get. In fact, you’ll only use it when asleep. The device, which is about the size of a small book and kept by the bedside, will monitor your sleeping patterns and help users develop better sleep habits. It will also interact with mobile devices and send information to cloud servers, two firsts for Nintendo. The device is being made in conjunction with ResMed Inc who have been making similar devices for a while – here’s a video describing how this kind of stuff works…

It’s unclear whether this sleep device is the entire Quality of Life platform, or if Nintendo plans to eventually release a wide range of similar gadgets.

I’m sure some gamers are gearing up to get all snarky about this, but I’ll probably buy one of these things. I’m a terrible sleeper, so if I can get a better sleep while throwing a few shekels to my favorite video game company, I’d consider that a win. The Nintendo Sleepy-Time Snooze System (copyright that now Nintendo) is coming sometime next year or early 2016.

Via Reuters

