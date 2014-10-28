Not Sold On ‘Super Smash Bros.’ For Wii U Yet? Change That By Watching This Epic Opening Cinematic.

One of the somewhat disappointing things about the latest iteration of Super Smash Bros. is the fact that it doesn’t contain a cut-scene packed adventure mode like Smash Bros. Brawl. The 3DS version of the game didn’t even feature an opening cinematic, leading some to believe Nintendo was going completely cold turkey on the things. Well, good news – the Wii U version of Super Smash Bros. does have an opening cinematic and it’s guaranteed to get you pumped.

Sigh. I held out on the 3DS version. I even thought, maybe, I didn’t really need a fourth Smash Bros. Game, but who was I kidding? Gimme, gimme, gimme.

Via IGN

