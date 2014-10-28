Not Sold On ‘Super Smash Bros.’ For Wii U Yet? Change That By Watching This Epic Opening Cinematic.

One of the somewhat disappointing things about the latest iteration of Super Smash Bros. is the fact that it doesn’t contain a cut-scene packed adventure mode like Smash Bros. Brawl. The 3DS version of the game didn’t even feature an opening cinematic, leading some to believe Nintendo was going completely cold turkey on the things. Well, good news – the Wii U version of Super Smash Bros. does have an opening cinematic and it’s guaranteed to get you pumped.
Sigh. I held out on the 3DS version. I even thought, maybe, I didn’t really need a fourth Smash Bros. Game, but who was I kidding? Gimme, gimme, gimme.
Nothing will ever beat Melee’s opening cinematic: [m.youtube.com]
God, I love that game.
I am waiting patiently for news of a bundle around Black Friday. This is what will cause me to finally get a Wii U.
Honestly, I bought one on a whim at a pawn shop around the time that Mario Kart came out and I haven’t regret it yet.
hm i’m incredibly excited for this game but Johnny Slider is right, Melee’s openning cinematic was way better. Also the Music in Brawl was far better then this.
Still Can’t wait to get my smash on
If you weren’t already sold by 8 player matches then I don’t think anything will sell you on Smash and that you probably hate fun.
I get confused enough with four players.
