Paige Is In ‘WWE 2K15’, But You’ll Need To Shell Out 25 Extra Bucks To Get Her

Maybe, probably, definitely worth it.
The lovely Paige has been an important cog in WWE’s Divas divsion for the past few months, but it was looking dicey as to whether she’d make the WWE 2K15 roster. Wrestling game line-ups are usually decided months in advance after all, and Paige only debuted on the main roster around half a year ago — right at the cuttoff point in other words.
Well, good news! Paige will be in the game! But there’s a catch — she’s an exclusive character for folks who shell out for WWE 2K15’s $25 dollar season pass. The season pass gets you a 20% discount on three expansions to the game’s Showcase mode. The Showcase mode lets you play through various iconic rivalries — the gave will only ship with John Cena/CM Punk and Triple H/Shawn Micheals. No specific word on what the downloadable Showcase mode rivalries will be, but John Cena/Edge is heavily rumored. As long as Kofi Kingston/Dolph Ziggler isn’t included, I’m cool.
We’re all Paige fans around here, but is having her in WWE 2K15 worth opening your wallet for a $25 season pass? That’s up to you I suppose. Keep in mind, very few gaming “exclusives” stay exclusive for long in 2014 — I’d be quite shocked if Paige wasn’t offered seperately later.
So, after I shell out $60 for the game when it releases a month late on Xbox One, I have to pay extra for somebody that’s been champion off-and-on for 6 months? Pass. Pass so hard.
False. You are paying for a discount on the future expansion packs, and the Paige character is a bonus for doing that. You aren’t only getting Paige for your $25.
$25 up front gets you a discount on future expansion packs? I’m pretty sure that is NOT WHAT A SEASONS PASS IS SUPPOSED TO BE!
@DevilDinosaur Can’t tell if you’re serious. That $25 pays for all of the upcoming DLC. Buy the pass and you’re paying $25 instead of buying the packs separately and paying $30.
“The season pass gets you a 20% discount on three expansions to the game’s Showcase mode.” Did I miss something? I would hate for my outrage to be misdirected.
I realize how I’m misreading this now. The Season’s Pass costs 20% less than buying each expansion individually. Carry on, nothing to see here other than my poor reading comprehension.
You get a lot more than Paige for just $25. The season pass includes all of the DLC for the game, and WWE usually delivers 3 per game. 2K14’s DLC packs equated up to 20 or so additional characters. They are just using her as a selling point “exclusive” so fans do the smart thing and get the pass, rather than buy each DLC pack individually.
So far they’re only saying you get the Showcase mode expansions — extra characters might be separate.
I wouldn’t count on being able to pick her up later. Since the games dropped the “Raw vs SmackDown” names, the season pass exclusive characters have remained exclusive to their season passes. The same with pre-order exclusives. I know because I, for some stupid reason, bought ’13 new instead of picking it up used at GameStop and was pretty pissed when I couldn’t download DDP even after buying the season pass.
At least for Paige, you can pick up the season pass at any time, and if you wait long enough, you might even catch it on sale. I’d be surprised if the same goes for Sting.
PS4 requires PSPlus to access multiplayer. Totally sucks.
I’m down for this, but only because I’d want the extra feuds anyway, so Paige being thrown is a solid added bonus. The problem with Divas in previous WWE games is that they set their ability scores really low (because girls can’t wrestle, amirite?) so actually playing through their matches was tough because they all seemed really slow and hard to use compared to the male wrestlers. Hopefully they won’t do that this time, but I expect they probably will.
In past games at least, if you get the season pass you get the ability editor, and can go in and change the players stats. They will probably include that with this year, too.
