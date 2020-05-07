Patrick Mahomes Announced ‘Madden NFL 21’ Will Appear On Xbox Series X

Madden NFL 21 does not have a formal release date, but if it follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, we should expect it to be released sometime in the summer. It remains to be seen if the COVID-19 pandemic impacts that at all, but regardless, a question existed ahead of its launch: What will the game look like when Xbox Series X drops later this year?

That question got answered on Thursday morning by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Madden NFL 20 cover athlete Patrick Mahomes. Amid a host of other bits of news that was announced on Microsoft’s Inside Xbox live stream, the Super Bowl MVP appeared in a video to tell gamers that this year’s Madden will not only appear on the company’s latest console, but those who purchase the game for Xbox One will get it on Xbox Series X for free.

“There’s loads of Madden 21 news coming soon, and the game isn’t just about what you can see, it’s about what you can feel” Mahomes said. “But here’s the best news: When you buy Madden NFL 21 on Xbox One, you get it free on Xbox Series X.”

The video also included a few quick glimpses at the gameplay in the upcoming game, and for those of us who have been playing Madden for years, it reminded us of what past games looked like. We don’t get quite enough of what will be in there this time around — Mahomes mentioned that is on the horizon — but for now, the big news is that Xbox One won’t be the only Microsoft console that gets this year’s game.