2K Sports announced last week that it was bringing a golf video game back to consoles in the form of PGA Tour 2K21, but left the details of the game for an announcement this Thursday.

In that release we learned more about what will be in the game, the various game modes it will offer, and more, including the official August 21 release date. Justin Thomas lands on the cover of the game and will be one of 12 PGA Tour pros available to play as — the other 11 remain unknown — and there will be 15 courses open to play, along with a course designer that allows gamers to build their own course creations. The game is developed by HB Studios, which produced The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour, which was the most recent golf title available on console but was a different format in terms of gameplay.

PGA Tour 2K21 will incorporate some of those aspects, including “Online Societies” which will basically be a virtual club that runs their own seasons and tournaments, as well as the options to play online or locally with friends in various formats from alternate shot to match play to scrambles to skins games. The game is available for pre-order at certain retailers and more details on who is in the game, what courses, and some gameplay footage is surely coming in the near future.