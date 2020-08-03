PlayStation 4 Controllers Will Work With The PS5, But There’s A Catch

If you’ve been holding off on buying a PlayStation 4 controller for your current system with the next-gen looming, Monday may have given you the answer about whether or not to pull the trigger. Sony revealed on Monday some more details about peripherals and which ones will work with its forthcoming PlayStation 5 console, and while we still don’t have a release date or pricing details for its pair of systems, we do know which controllers will work with what come Holiday 2020.

According to a blog post on the PlayStation website, PS4 controllers will work with the PS5, but there is a considerable catch: they won’t work with PS5-specific games. While Sony did say its DualShock 4 controller and officially licensed third-party controllers will work with PS4 games on the system, the paddles will not work with PS5-specific games.

Will DualShock 4 work with PS5 games? No, we believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller.

That’s certainly disappointing news for fans hoping to avoid buying new controllers, but it certainly makes sense given the new features PS5 controllers introduce and the advantages Sony wants to tout for its new console. The good news is it seems a wide swath of other peripherals from the PS4 will work on the new console, so your racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks should make the transition over to the new console. Once you start playing PS5 exclusives, though, it will be time to buy a new paddle or two if you plan to have friends over.