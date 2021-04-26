Earlier today, Insomniac Games released an action-packed trailer for their upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. The trailer offered fans an extended look at the new title’s gameplay and photo mode, as well as formally introduced us to Rivet, a female Lombax from an alternate dimension where Dr. Nefarious — the series’ villain — reigns as emperor.

From Playstation’s blog:

Yes! We finally revealed her name… you guessed it! Right?! Rivet is a Lombax resistance fighter from another dimension, where the evil Emperor Nefarious hunts all those who oppose him. You saw brand-new locations like Nefarious City, and alternate-dimension twists on old favorites like Sargasso and Torren IV along with a sneak-peak at some new weapons and gameplay mechanics. The song we chose for the trailer has special meaning beyond just being a great, exciting track. It is from the (Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame nominated) band DEVO, a personal favorite of mine, but, some would say more importantly, the band that the incomparable Mark Mothersbaugh co-founded. I’m excited to announce that Mark is the Composer of the Rift Apart soundtrack! Beyond his work in DEVO, you’ve likely heard his compositions across the years whether it was in the original three Crash Bandicoot and Jak & Daxter games, as well as animated series like Rugrats, and the blockbuster film: Thor Ragnarok. We are so thrilled to be collaborating with Mark and cannot wait for you to hear the incredible score he’s come up with.

Rivet’s full reveal comes nearly a year after the game’s announcement trailer last summer, which left fans speculating just who the new character could be — especially since the Lombax species are very few and very far between in the series. While Rivet seems to play similarly to the series’ main protagonist, Ratchet, in many regards, it appears Insomniac is using some of what they learned working on the PlayStation Spider-Man games, incorporating similar swinging movements into her move set. It was also later announced Jennifer Hale, a voice actress known for her work in Mass Effect, Metal Gear Solid, BioShock Infinite, Metroid Prime, and Overwatch, will be voicing the game’s newest addition.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available for preorder now, and will be released for PlayStation 5 exclusively on June 11.