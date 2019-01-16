YouTube

The real life Pinkertons are turning out to be just as frustrating as the digital ones in 2018’s most popular game. Red Dead Redemption 2 made plenty of gamers don a souther accent to decry the “GOD DAMN PINKERTONS,” or agents that hunt down the Van der Linde Gang in the smash sequel to the Rockstar western saga.

The Pinkertons in that story are based on real agents from the old west, and they still exist in some form, though presumably they no longer ride horses. Two main antagonists in the story — Andrew Milton and Edgar Ross — are Pinkerton agents that cause a lot of trouble for Arthur Morgan and Co., and the modern-day Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations says they’re owed royalties for all the money Rockstar has made off the game released last fall.