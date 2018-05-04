Rockstar Games

Rockstar delivered yet another stunning trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 this week, proving what was only thought possible by Doctor Strange — slowing time to a crawl until the game’s October 26 release. This particular trailer was heavier on the story, and we even got to see the young protagonist of Red Dead Redemption, John Marston, with some fresh, iconic scars on his face.

But yet again, there were no details on the gameplay from the developer. Thankfully, IGN got an extended demo, and it seems like Red Dead Redemption 2 is offering players an unprecedented level of freedom. Writer Alex Simmons describes an experience that bucks all traditional open-world gaming conventions. Instead of getting a main story mission or going out into the country to stick to a menu-driven set of side quests, everything will develop organically. You’ll make choices.

Unlike previous games, especially the first Red Dead, there will be multiple outcomes to every scenario. This goes beyond how you execute a mission. Now, AI townsfolk will be living entities that will follow schedules and go to jobs or work on the general task of living. The world is real, and when you walk down the street and kick up dust to a stranger lounging on a porch, they may have a meek reaction or decide to start something with a six-shooter of their own, depending on their background. You can’t even ride your horse close to their property. There’s a button to tip your hat or talk sh*t.