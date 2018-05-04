‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Seems Like It Delivers Unprecedented Player Freedom

#Playstation 4 #Xbox One #Grand Theft Auto V #Video Games
05.03.18 5 mins ago

Rockstar Games

Rockstar delivered yet another stunning trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 this week, proving what was only thought possible by Doctor Strange — slowing time to a crawl until the game’s October 26 release. This particular trailer was heavier on the story, and we even got to see the young protagonist of Red Dead Redemption, John Marston, with some fresh, iconic scars on his face.

But yet again, there were no details on the gameplay from the developer. Thankfully, IGN got an extended demo, and it seems like Red Dead Redemption 2 is offering players an unprecedented level of freedom. Writer Alex Simmons describes an experience that bucks all traditional open-world gaming conventions. Instead of getting a main story mission or going out into the country to stick to a menu-driven set of side quests, everything will develop organically. You’ll make choices.

Unlike previous games, especially the first Red Dead, there will be multiple outcomes to every scenario. This goes beyond how you execute a mission. Now, AI townsfolk will be living entities that will follow schedules and go to jobs or work on the general task of living. The world is real, and when you walk down the street and kick up dust to a stranger lounging on a porch, they may have a meek reaction or decide to start something with a six-shooter of their own, depending on their background. You can’t even ride your horse close to their property. There’s a button to tip your hat or talk sh*t.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Playstation 4#Xbox One#Grand Theft Auto V#Video Games
TAGSgrand theft auto vplaystation 4red dead redemption 2video gamesxbox one

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 11 hours ago
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 3 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 3 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP