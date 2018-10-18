Rockstar Games

The wait is almost over. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one week away from its official release and soon thousands of players will be able to dive into the world of the Wild West to live out their cowboy/cowgirl fantasies. Red Dead 2 is easily the most anticipated game of 2018, and for good reason. When Red Dead Redemption came out in 2010 it was a breath of fresh air that everybody wasn’t aware they needed. Its massive success pretty much guaranteed a sequel.

The launch trailer for Red Dead 2 came out Thursday, merely adding to the excitement of the actual release, but in perfect Rockstar fashion, it doesn’t reveal much if anything about the game itself. As trailers continuously spoil key details in movies and games these days, the Red Dead 2 trailer hits that perfect sweet spot of creating excitement without giving too much away. It also sets a tone for what should be a very dark and somber story.