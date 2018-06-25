Rockstar Games

Back when Rockstar Games finally released a PC version of Grand Theft Auto V, plenty of PC gamers were still left clamoring for a PC release of Red Dead Redemption. Despite rumors, that game never came to PC, but this may not be the case with Red Dead Redemption 2, as a former Rockstar Games employee seems to have inadvertently revealed on their LinkedIn profile.

The developer (whose name we aren’t going to mention) listed “Red Dead Redemption 2 – PS4/XBox1/PC” as part of their work history: