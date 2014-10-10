Review: ‘Alien: Isolation’ Is Proof Great Games Don’t Have To Be Fun

For some time now, game makers have had access to budgets and technology that would allow them to craft experiences as varied and sophisticated as you might see in film, TV or any other medium, but have been held back by the fact that many still see video games as sophisticated electronic toys. Video games are allowed to occasionally scare us or tug at our heartstrings, but beneath that, at the mechanical level, they’re still expected to delight our caveman brains that like making things bounce around and go boom. Underneath the grimy exterior of a Resident Evil or The Last of Us, the simple, eager to please heart of a Mario game still beats.
It turns out we actually owe Aliens: Colonial Marines a debt of gratitude. That game was so apocalyptically, embarrassingly bad, it forced Sega to do something unprecedented (at least in the mainstream gaming sphere). In order to erase their crime against games from our memory, they let developer The Creative Assembly make a horror game that wasn’t just scary on the surface, but terrifying and unpleasant right down to its core.
I’m not exactly sure how Creative Assembly achieved it, but the feeling of claustrophobia almost never lifts from Alien: Isolation, even when the corridors and small offices occasionally give way to larger areas. A thick, hazy atmosphere permeates the air, characters are all coated in an clammy, sticky sheen during cutscenes and your vision is, all too often, blurred, obscured or distorted. Unlike, say, The Last of Us, where you’re frequently compelled to stop and take in the technically brilliant loveliness of Naughty Dog’s post apocalyptic world, you won’t want to do anything but escape Alien: Isolation’s nightmarish sweat box as quickly and efficiently as possible. There’s no petting the giraffes moment here.
Alien: Isolation doggedly refuses to serve up cheap, violent gratification. A lot of survival horror games start you in a vulnerable state, but once you get the grenade launcher or Magnum in Resident Evil (or its many imitators) it’s a blood-soaked free-for-all. You never leave that vulnerable state in Alien: Isolation. The Alien is invincible, and the game’s creepy Worker Joe androids may as well be. Humans on the other hand, are almost too easy to kill. The number of enemies I’ve killed during my time with Alien: Isolation could be counted on one hand — my revolver sits unused and unloved in my inventory. Violence is usually unsatisfying and almost always a bad strategic choice in this game.
I’m torn, on one hand I want to reward companies for making games that are ‘groundbreaking’; but I don’t think this one is for me. I’m not much for sneaking and waiting.
It’s cool dude — people the game wasn’t meant for trying to play it and not enjoying the experience doesn’t help anybody.
I’m probably not going to get this game, but I’ll give it credit for having a better idea than most Alien branded games. The Aliens are supposed to be scary, so Shoot-Em-Ups seemed counter intuitive to the atmosphere. One that’s nigh-unkillable cause you don’t have a pulse rifle? Now that’s a good direction.
This review makes me so happy. Buying a copy tonight. Was afraid of another Alien video game dud.
I’m all for stretching the artistic boundary of video games. But if i’m going to pay $60 for a game, it needs to be fun.
I’ve been playing this game since Tuesday and I can’t put it down. I had to force myself last night to cut my session off early so I could actually get some sleep!
Agree very much so with author. The constant sense of dread and tension you feel while playing this game is incredible – right in your diaphragm. You’ll never forget your first time… the Xenomorph gets you!
Graphics, aside from the humans who fall too far into uncanny valley territory for a 2014 game, are beautiful. Play with surround sound to take it all in! I recommend medium difficulty to start even though the developers recommend hard – they must be a bunch of sadists :)
Finally, this is a STEALTH-horror game. Play like your a early 20’s girl facing a “perfect organism” if you want to get out alive. Highly recommended!
Dammit, guess I finally need to get a next-gen console.
It plays quite well on PS3.
Sweet. Guess it’s time to pick up a copy.
Yeah, it’s mainly art direction that makes the game look good — it’d probably look pretty passable on PS3/Xbox 360. Might lose some of the lighting and very pretty fire/smoke effects though.
I’m kinda torn on whether I should grab it for a current console or upgrade to a new one. My 360 appears to be dying anyway.
This + Oculus Rift = Heart Failure. Make it happen!
They did and apparently it was completely awesome.
And if you’re playing on PC you can patch in support.
