Review: ‘WWE 2K15’ Could Use Some More Time In Developmental

Unfortunately, the reality is WWE 2K15 remains largely unchanged from the past few years, and what new stuff we do get seems to have been designed by people who don’t necessarily understand wrestling or what fans want out of a wrestling game.
As is usually the case with anything pro wrestling, it’s best to begin with the basics – does WWE 2K15 bring it in the ring? Well, it does and it doesn’t. WWE 2K15 is much more deliberate than, say, Yuke’s earlier, more arcade-like Smackdown titles, and it does a solid job of replicating the ebb and flow of a typical WWE bout. Matches tend to be quick (most are under five minutes), start with a feeling out process, move onto a lot of repetitive clubbering and holds, then end in a quick flurry of signature moves and finishers. If accuracy is your one and only concern, WWE 2K15 is one of the best wrestling games ever, but is it actually fun to play?
A good wrestling game needs to be true to the sport, but it also needs to give players a feeling of control and agency, and the latter is where 2K15 eats canvas. The game’s matches feel canned – there’s a very specific way to win in WWE 2K15, and the game does not abide any creative solutions.
The most significant addition to the formula is the new chain-wrestling system. Basically, the first three or four grapple attempts in a match will result in a mini-game that has you vying for headlocks and arm-wringers with your opponent. Unfortunately the mini-game and the buttons you’re pushing feel divorced from what’s happening on the screen. At first the chain wrestling is completely baffling, particularly since the game does very little to explain the mechanic, but once you get a hang of it, the difficulty curve swerves the other way. Admittedly, I’m not terribly proficient at WWE 2K15, but I am good at the chain-wrestling mini-game – so good that I can usually deplete half my opponent’s life with wristlocks and shoulderblocks within in the first minute-or-so of a match.
Once the chain-wrestling is done, things settle back down into the punch, kick, normal grapple, strong grapple system anybody who’s played a wrestling game in the last 20-years should be familiar with. This would be fine if it weren’t for the game’s annoying fixation on reversals. The reversal buttons pops up over your head almost constantly, and the AI reverses at least half (more like 60%) of the moves you attempt. Really, whether you win or lose comes down almost entirely to how accurately you can tap the R2 button. That’s it. There’s not a lot of other ways to gain an advantage or change the flow of a match – you’ll find yourself just standing still, waiting for your opponent to throw a punch so you can try to reverse it, because making the first move is basically never worth it.
Thankfully, matches do become more satisfying towards the very end. Everybody has a couple signature moves, and hitting one of them usually earns you an immediate finisher. Hitting CM Punk’s corner knee and bulldog then immediately going for the GTS is undeniably gratifying and if, by some miracle, you opponent kicks out, the game can become a fairly gripping race to see who can get another finisher the fastest. So yes, WWE 2K15 finishes well, but until those exciting final moments, things are often about as exciting as watching The Usos wrestle Gold and Stardust for the 700th time.
My desire for an accurate Sami Zayn and long haired Daniel Bryan almost has me wanting to buy the last gen version of 2K15. As long as I found it cheap somewhere, would I be satisfied by the 360 2K15 if I just wanted it to be a new roster 2K14?
By all accounts the 360 version is an even less appealing option — if you can, I’d go for the current-gen model. If long-haired Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn is all you need to be happy, WWE 2K15 certainly delivers that much.
They even still assign Brands to characters. I get NXT but why is there even a Raw/SD split anymore?
That ‘chain wrestling’ gimmick sounds dumb as hell. Can you turn it off and just fight like a normal person?
I long for the simple controls of the AKI/THQ games. Give me No Mercy / Revenge with modern graphics, plz.
You can actually. I keep it on because I’d lose all my matches without it.
I was waiting for your review! A lot of other reviewers for this tend to go for a loftier sort of analysis, which is fine but I appreciate your style more. It’s more like, “Yeah, so I played this game, and like, some of this shit… I dunno, sucks.” That’s waaaay up my alley more than other reviews, so I was curious to see what you said. Plus, not a lot of the other reviews went too in-depth with the CAW system. Now that I know how limiting and clunky it seems, I’m pretty disappointed. ESPECIALLY since we can’t create women wrestlers and I’m the kind of person who always creates his CAWs from those he’s had for years on other games, and that includes a few “divas,” so to spit in the face of that is worthy of a slap-in-the-face-into-a-crossarm-bar.
I do, however, feel intrigued by the new grappling/pacing system. I like to play WWE 2k14 like a “real” wrestling experience, in that I let my opponent (usually computer) control the match if they’re a strong heel, set up spots like table spots for later use (and sometimes with me going through them) and I’ll also purposely lose matches based on what the story is, who the players are, etc. Would you say WWE 2k15 caters to that mindset?
Yeah, actually I would say it caters to that mindset — they also change up the AI a bit in some of the Showcase matches — like in CM Punk and Cena’s Summerslam match, Cena kicks out of everything, and even gets his foot on the ropes at one point. It’s a pretty good WWE sim, just a frustrating one to play.
I really like the gameplay; everything else fails to deliver.
Also, it had terrible framerate on PS4 when i fought a 3 on 3 match, which i found to be ridiculous.
I was gonna buy this over the last weekend but decided not to cuz they don’t have Bret Hart or Randy Savage. Plus, I heard u can’t use your own entrance music. I’ll just stick with 2k14 on my PS3. My Universe is the best part! (Really no Bret Hart??)
Not sure about current-gen, but the custom music is out of the 360 version. That’s a dealbreaker.
I’ll stick to No Mercy, again.
No CAW Divas is a deal breaker. We make our friends into CAWs around here.
Honestly the mechanics of basic play with this series just aren’t that fun (and way too easy), even after you heavily tweak the reversals / difficulty stuff (which I should not have to do).
Honestly the biggest improvement in this game is the addition of story options to Universe mode, which adds in a little bit more control as long as you know what you are doing. I almost exclusively play universe mode anyway and that is what I always want: more control. Pro-tip if you want to unlock all the story stuff. Sim about four years of universe and you will unlock 860/861 stories (the final secret story is still a mystery to me because I haven’t looked online to see what it is). You can reset your universe after that, which doesn’t seem to reset changes you made to superstars stats anymore, another huge plus for me. I’ve already planned out half of the damn first year of Universe in my head.
The Career mode is dull and I haven’t made it out of NXT because I had more fun with Showcase while waiting on the Accelerator. Once I got that and auto-unlocked everything, I dug into Universe. Sadly, I have a college paper to write this weekend so I will need to put the controller down.
I turned the pro-graps mini-game down but not off, though I might need to bump it up one more notch though because it only happens at the very beginning of the match and once someone is damaged it won’t trigger.
Damn, the games not amazing. But I felt like this review was especially harsh. Focusing on the negatives way more then any positives will make any game look like a heap of garbage. At least this version got rid of the physical problems (wonky rope animations, guys fading in and out of the ring etc.) At least i havent run into any of those types of glitches. I feel like the games solid. There’s ALWAYS something to complain about. But I feel like 2k was definitely above average.
Biggest gripe is they took out create a story and some of the CAW features (especially entrances)are completely neutered.
I agree with this review so much.
CAW should be the most important thing in any wrestling game. PERIOD. why else would I still play WWF No Mercy, not for the career mode.
The game play is a little rough at points. Things just dont work for me. Reversals is all about EXACT timing and is near impossible sometimes. The most frustrating thing when all the moves you do are reversed immediately. sometimes I will try to do a move that just wont work. nothing happens and I get my ass kicked for just standing there pressing my special while I clearly have it.
pinning and kicking out of a pin is also stupid. It can be near impossible to kick out for me but the AI can do it no problem. Even when my guy isnt hurt I just sometimes do it wrong cause its different every time.
There have been other times where Im in the middle of chain wrestling and all of sudden my guys are in a submission move and the game wont do anything. Cant unfreeze it or cancel the submissions and the match will go on for hours if you dont restart the game.
One other thing too is on xbox one when you leave the game at the main menu and come back to it later, all the songs that play in the background are playing, AT THE SAME TIME. ITS TERRIFYING AND JOLTING AND DOESNT STOP TILL A MATCH STARTS