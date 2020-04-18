A ‘Rick And Morty’ Alum Has A Pitch For A ‘Seinfeld’ Video Game About Nothing

If a point-and-click adventure game based on Seinfeld sounds like a whole lot of nothing, well, that’s the whole point. At least when it comes to two creators who want to make the sitcom-based video game a reality.

Created by Ivan Dixon, who’s done some work for Rick and Morty, and game designer Jacob Janerka (Paradigm), the pitch for Seinfeld is simple: a point-and-click game about nothing is exactly what the people want.

“Have you ever wanted to be a terrible person with no consequences? Live in a nice apartment in New York and complain about the tiny inconveniences ruining your life?” the trailer video’s voiceover asked. “Now you can with Seinfeld: The Game About Nothing.”

The two created a website for the unofficial pitch, hoping to show fan support for such a game that hopefully can make it a reality.

“We will write a brand new story revolving around the Seinfeld characters designed to work in this medium, remaining faithful to the tone and themes of the show,” they wrote, though it’s notable that Kramer is not a playable character because “no one can control Kramer.”

The trailer has some pretty solid jokes and fake endorsements from some big media outlets. And at least one developer seems interested in the project, barring legal trouble. And there’s a wonderful artistry in modern point-and-click games that can actually make this work. Kentucky Route Zero, arguably one of the best games of the decade, is a point and click masterpiece largely about mundane things in a supernatural world. Whether the licensing and voice work could actually get done to make a Seinfeld game exist is something else entirely, but it’s an interesting concept to say the least.

[via The Hollywood Reporter]