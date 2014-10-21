Rob Riggle Will Serve As The Perfect Embodiment Of Frank West In The ‘Dead Rising’ Movie

So, there’s a Dead Rising movie coming out and it actually has some solid talent behind it. Jesse Metcalfe, Meghan Ory, Dennis Haysbert and Virginia Masden all have roles in Dead Rising: Watchtower and the movie will be directed by Zack Lipofsky, the guy behind campy horror, uh, “classics” like Tasmanian Devils and Leprechaun: Origins.

Well, it gets better! Word has come out that the movie has pretty much the perfect Frank West. The grizzled journalist/destroyer of zombies will be played by The Daily Show‘s Rob Riggle. Here’s a general rundown of the movie’s plot…

“Dead Rising: Watchtower takes place during a large-scale zombie outbreak. When a mandatory government vaccine fails to stop the infection from spreading, the four leads must evade infection while also pursuing the root of the epidemic, with all signs pointing to a government conspiracy. Politics, public paranoia, and media coverage play an important role in the story’s narrative.”

Oooo, a narrative. How fancy. Thankfully Rob Riggle already has experience dealing with dead bodies.

Dead Rising: Watchtower will be available exclusively through Sony’s Crackle streaming service.

