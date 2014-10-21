Rob Riggle Will Serve As The Perfect Embodiment Of Frank West In The ‘Dead Rising’ Movie

#Video Games #The Daily Show
10.21.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

So, there’s a Dead Rising movie coming out and it actually has some solid talent behind it. Jesse Metcalfe, Meghan Ory, Dennis Haysbert and Virginia Masden all have roles in Dead Rising: Watchtower and the movie will be directed by Zack Lipofsky, the guy behind campy horror, uh, “classics” like Tasmanian Devils and Leprechaun: Origins.

Well, it gets better! Word has come out that the movie has pretty much the perfect Frank West. The grizzled journalist/destroyer of zombies will be played by The Daily Show‘s Rob Riggle. Here’s a general rundown of the movie’s plot…

“Dead Rising: Watchtower takes place during a large-scale zombie outbreak. When a mandatory government vaccine fails to stop the infection from spreading, the four leads must evade infection while also pursuing the root of the epidemic, with all signs pointing to a government conspiracy. Politics, public paranoia, and media coverage play an important role in the story’s narrative.”

Oooo, a narrative. How fancy. Thankfully Rob Riggle already has experience dealing with dead bodies.

Dead Rising: Watchtower will be available exclusively through Sony’s Crackle streaming service.

Via The Verge

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games#The Daily Show
TAGSCRACKLEdead risingDead Rising: WatchtowerFrank WestMoviesROB RIGGLESONYTHE DAILY SHOWvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP