About Damn Time: ‘Saints Row’ Is Going To Hell (VIDEO)

#Video Games
09.02.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

So, recently the 3rd Street Saints have taken over the United States, repelled an alien invasion and saved Christmas, so where do you go from there? You go to hell and shoot Satan right in his dumb face, of course.

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell is a new chunk of standalone DLC that will be coming for both last and current-gen consoles. But wait, how can this DLC be on the Xbox One and PS4 if the original Saints Row IV wasn’t on those systems? Well, good news, a port of Saints Row IV is coming for current gen systems as well.

Here’s a trailer for Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell (and that current-gen Saints Row IV port) hit January 27th.

Via Metro

