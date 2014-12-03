Seeing The World Of ‘GTA V’ At Night Will Make You Want To Go To There

12.03.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Sometimes it feels like Grand Theft Auto V was designed to be watched more than played. Sure, as a game it’s fun, but with the right people taking the shots and editing, it can be absolutely amazing in pictures and video. Take Los Santos By Night by YouTuber The XXI – it’s just a collection of nighttime footage from the new current-gen version of GTA V, but man, it really makes the game’s virtual city feel alive and real. If you want to know why Grand Theft Auto blows other open-world games out of the water in terms of popularity, well, this is why.

Check out Los Santos By Night below…

I’m pretty sure a video of what happens in my town at night would be nothing but snowplow footage, so yeah, that tears it – I’m moving to Los Santos.

Via Reddit

