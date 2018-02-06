‘Shadow Of The Colossus’ Looms Over The Five Games You Need To Play

02.06.18

Every week, there are more games for more platforms than ever demanding our attention. So, each week, we pick five games that deserve your time and money. Beginning with one of the most anticipated (and detailed) remakes of the year.

Pick Of The Week: Shadow Of The Colossus, Today ($50, PS4)

If you didn’t play the PS2 original or the PS3 remaster, you’ve got a third chance with the PS4 version, which rebuilds the game from the ground up with modern graphics and a slightly less frustrating control scheme. If you care about the history of games, or game design, it’s a must-play. We’ll have a review later today.

Dandara, Today ($15 PS4, Xbox One, and PC)

This wildly ambitious platformer features two ways to get around: Your heroine leaping through the void, and rotating the entire environment around her while sticking to walls to dodge obstacles. Think of it like Gravity Rush meets Castlevania, with a dash of Prince of Persia

