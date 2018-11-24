Twitter

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is one of the most anticipated video game titles left on the 2018 release schedule. There are a lot of reasons for that: Smash Bros games have not missed since they first came out in 1999. Each significant Nintendo console release has had a Smash Bros to call its own, and as the games character roster gets bigger and more and more people flock to the franchise, every new title feels like a bigger party.

One reason this game in particular feels so big is that, well, a lot of people have played Smash Bros competitively, and this version seems like it will be great for parties. Which is why a lot of people have already given retailers their money for the game when it officially will be released on December 7.