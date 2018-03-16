Outpost

Outpost Games’ latest release, SOS, may have first popped up on people’s radars when Snoop Dogg decided to livestream his playthrough, but it’s taking the concept of the Battle Royale game and doing something different with it: each round of SOS is designed to be a performance, as well as a video game, and it might be the first game fully designed with the concept of an audience (other than your fellow players) in mind.

The conceit of SOS is simple. Take a group of players ostensibly on a Survivor-style reality show, drop them randomly on an island, and have them duke it out for the three totems that allow you to be airlifted to safety. The setup of each round features some short “audition” moments, where you’ll use your voice to improv who your character might be and how they might act in the show. Which is the game.

The game incorporates Outspost’s “Hero” system, which allows people to spectate and provide real-time feedback via emojis and other praise signifiers. The people who garner the most fan love in a round will get a special shout-out at the end, and it will affect their game ranking, which will reward you for being good at being entertaining and a personality, rather than just good at “playing the game” better than someone else.

We spoke to Wright Bagwell, CEO and co-founder at Outpost Games, at an SOS event in Los Angeles, and he explained the difficulties of making a game like this, and how much a game can change during development.

UPROXX: To start with, tell me about the development process for SOS.

Wright Bagwell: Well, when we started the company, me and the other co-founders, we talked a lot about how what got us into games in the first place was Quake, and the Quake community. So I was a Quake modder and a Quake hacker, a level designer back in the day, and he was one of the top-ranked Quake capture the flag players.

And I think both of us always really loved being part of that community, because Quake was more about the players. Quake was about all the creative people who were figuring out, building new maps, creating new gameplay mods, doing early Machinima, all those kinds of things. And it just felt like the community was really the star of the show.

And in the past 20 years that I’ve been making video games, one of the things that sort of left me a little dissatisfied is in making single-player games. I worked on the James Bond franchise at EA. I worked on Dead Space. I was the creative director for Dead Space 2. Then I went over to Zynga and I worked on FarmVille. I was the design director for FarmVille 2. So I’ve been at both ends of the spectrum. I’ve done a lot of different things.

But all those games are primarily single-player games, and they’re designed as content to be consumed. So they treat the player as consumer, not as performer. And when we started Outpost, we just kept coming back to, like, “Man, you know that Quake community still to this day really inspires us. We always think about it.” And we looked at the emergence of the Twitch phenomenon, the emergence of YouTube stars, eSports, and all these kinds of things, and we thought, “Okay, well, now’s a time where you can really, seriously make a business out of players being performers.”

And we also looked at DayZ. I was playing a lot of DayZ. And I instantly fell in love with it ’cause it broke every rule about game design that I learned over the years. When you make single-player games, it’s about making sure that people are always entertained, that there’s too much repetition, you have to give them very clear goals and rewards and all these things. And I just love that DayZ was unapologetically hardcore, and that you were really drawn into it because you always had this idea of, like, “Man, I wonder what crazy shit I’m going to see. I wonder what kind of crazy antics that me and my friends might get up to in this game.”

So we thought about the Twitch phenomenon, we thought about the communities and performers from the Quake scene that got us into games, and then I looked at DayZ and I thought, “If you could package this game up in a way that felt like a TV show and take all these elements that make it so magical but make sure there’s a beginning, middle, and an end to every episode, if you will, with a big, climactic ending, then I think what you could build is a game that feels like an improvisational kind of TV drama.”

So the original pitch for the game was actually something more like … It was a straight-up zombie game. And the idea was star in an episode of The Walking Dead. Actually, we were sort of bringing together elements of Lost, the TV show, and The Walking Dead and thinking, “Okay, what if it feels like every game is a chance for you to star in one episode of this thing, and it’s very sandbox-y, and it’s up to you and a bunch of other people to not just figure out how to survive, but what if we could figure out how to get you to feel like you’re a character in this world?” And by that, what I don’t mean is that you’re playing the tank, I’m playing the range guy, that kind of thing, but feel like you develop a real kind of personality in a way that characters in shows do.

So we stumbled upon this idea that, well, when people know they’re being watched, they behave very differently. So initially, it was this crazy idea where people were kinda rolling their eyes, but we were talking like, “What if we could build an audience into a game? What if somehow we could give everyone an audience so that everyone is not just playing to win, but that they’re trying to put on a show while they’re doing it?” So they’re putting on a performance. Because we know that you can take any activity and if you add spectators to it, the activity, the experience is transformed.

So we thought, “Wouldn’t it be amazing if we could create a revolution in gaming where people no longer think of themselves as alone or anonymous when they go in to play a video game, but instead, what if they feel like they’re stepping out onto a stage? And in doing so, what if all the content that’s being produced out there, what if it all gets way more interesting because everyone knows that they’re there to put on a show? Everyone knows there’s an audience there. So what if it gets you to elevate the whole thing? It’s a rising tide, you know?”

So we began with that idea, and then that’s where we started to think about the tech that we would need to power a game like we were imagining, and I can get back to how we ended up with the game as it is today. But we started building this tech that integrates spectator presence and realtime feedback directly into the game.

So we realized that there was this magical thing that as soon as we put that in the game and we saw people in the office play testing the game, and as soon as it said, “Boop, there’s one person watching you,” you could literally see them physically transform. They were going like this and it’s like, “Boop, someone’s watching you,” and you would see people’s posture change, right? They were sitting up, they clear their voice. And suddenly it’s like, “Oh, I’m gonna put on a show.” And we saw that it was really transformative. And when people would crack a joke and instantly hear laughter, suddenly it became infectious, that the players would crack a joke, they realize the audiences are laughing, and then they just keep rolling with it, right? So it was a lot like what happens in standup. So that informed a lot of the tech that we ended up putting into Hero, which was needed to make SOS work.

But SOS went from this idea where originally, it was a zombie story game, right? There’s been a zombie outbreak, these people need to survive. It was pretty straightforward. And we thought there were a lot of zombie games out a few years ago. There was DayZ, there was Dying Light, there was all this stuff. And we love zombies because as a designer, I feel like the holy grail of any game design is one that is deep and sophisticated but needs no explanation, right? A game that needs no tutorial is ideal. And what I love about zombie games is everyone gets to deal with zombies, right? Everyone understands, like, okay, it’s somewhat post-apocalyptic, you have to gather resources, you have to find weapons, you can’t trust anybody, and if you’re bitten, you’re gonna get infected. So there’s all this stuff that, man, it’s all awesome gameplay, but you don’t have to explain it.

But I think the more we thought about it, the more we thought, “We have a chance to do something even more interesting here. So what if instead of another zombie survival game, what if we could turn this more into something that feels a little bit more like a game show?” And so then we started thinking of The Hunger Games a little bit more and just sort of like, “No, let’s just own up to the fact that this is a show.”

And in early versions of that, we started thinking about the fiction and the world and the characters and we realized that it all felt a little heavy, is how I would describe it, because it still had this post-apocalyptic flavor, it was this dystopian thing where we were all forced to play in this brutal reality TV show. And it was weird because the game had this kind of dark presentation. But then when you put it in players’ hands, players get really goofy and silly with it. And so we were trying to play with that and we realized that there was something interesting about that dark, serious presentation, but then the levity that comes with players just goofing off within it.

But eventually we realized that you know what? We’re making a reality TV show. That’s what it is. Let’s just own up to it and let’s just basically call it exactly what it is. It’s a reality TV show. So we don’t have any kind of complicated backstory or anything like that. It’s just basically, here’s a reality TV show. You play one of the contestants. They’re all designed to look and feel like relatable people that you might know. These aren’t super soldiers. It’s not all 30-something grizzled, violent people there to murder each other. It’s just sort of like, “Hey, these are people who signed up to be on a reality TV show.”

And it’s kind of absurd. There is death, there’s shooting and all this kind of stuff. But we try to present it in a way where … We don’t present it like, “Hey, here is a violent game about backstabbing and murder.” It’s just, “Here’s a reality TV show that has all these really, really awesome elements of social interaction, strategy, suspicion, cooperation, competition.” But yet, it incorporates a lot of the familiar things that games know and love so well, like first-person gunplay and things like that.

So eventually, we realized that we were building a reality TV show, and so for the last phase of development, it’s basically trimming out that old fictional fat that we had and trying to really, really clarify this whole thing is a reality TV show for the players, and also for the viewers. Make a show that viewers feel like these people are there to create a performance, entertain you. Give them feedback and they’ll generally get more interesting the more feedback you give them. And the more feedback you give them, the better we learn who is interesting and how to pair up people that are together, because one of the interesting things about Hero is that it’s a mechanism by which we learn who and what is interesting. So the more people use that, basically the better we can make the game.