Mary Jane Is Playable For The First Time In ‘Spider-Man’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Game Informer has dedicated the month of April to Insomniac’s PlayStation 4 exclusive Spider-Man, showing off new gameplay footage and releasing non-stop new information. Amongst the cheers of the news that there will be no microtransactions, s the interesting little tidbit that Mary Jane will be a playable character for the first time in Spidey’s history*.

So, what is she going to do? Spider-Man Creative Director Brian Intihar told Game Informer that Mary Jane is going to “surprise a lot of people — a lot of people.” Does that mean she’s going to be slinging web just like Peter Parker?

As ComicBook points out, Mary Jane got spider-powers in the Renew Your Vows series, but the game has already confirmed that she’s an investigative reporter for the Daily Bugle. It would be awesome to see her swinging through the city like Peter, but maybe her parts of the game will be more grounded, stealthy moments trying to get pictures or a scoop for J. Jonah Jameson. It would certainly help change up the gameplay.

As the video above points out, this is Spider-Man later in life, fully developed, and possibly married to Mary Jane by now. The timeline isn’t completely clear. It would make sense for her to possibly have powers, but knowing she’s at The Bugle makes it sound like she may have her own, B-plot going on. The only concrete information we have right now is that Mary Jane will be playable in a proper Spider-Man game for the first time, and that’s definitely something to celebrate after years (decades) of being little more than a red-headed Princess to save in a castle.

*Mary Jane is in the Spider-Man Unlimited mobile game but that’s just her running to the right side of the screen forever and it shouldn’t count.

(Via GameInformer/ComicBook)