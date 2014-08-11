Square-Enix Tries Out The Episodic Adventure Game Thing With ‘Life Is Strange’

I’m surprised this hasn’t happened sooner. Telltale continues to pile up critical acclaim and cold hard cash with their low-budget episodic adventure games, and yet no major publishers have been willing to descend from their ivory triple-A towers to take a crack at a relatively unexploited market. Until now that is!
Square-Enix have announced that they’re teaming up with Dontnod Entertainment (the guys behind Remember Me) for a new episodic adventure entitled Life is Strange.
The game involves a high school age girl name Max Caulfield returning to her Oregon hometown, only to discover an old classmate has gone missing. Oh, and did I mention Max has the ability to rewind time? She does, and she’s probably going to be using that power to solve some creepy Twin Peaks-esque mysteries. Consider me intrigued.
Here’s a few screenshots…
Life is Strange is coming for every platform under the sun (well, except Wii U of course). More info should be dropping within the week at Gamescom — I’m holding out delusional hope that Dontnod has been hard at work and we actually have something to look forward to in 2014.
The premise sounds interesting enough, but the quality of the developer’s last game doesn’t exactly fill me with hope.
I dunno — Remember Me felt like a game made by a talented team that just didn’t have the resources to do the Triple-A thing right. This should be more in their wheelhouse.
I hope so. The setting of Remember Me was great and the concept had potential, but the game wound up being painfully mediocre. Hopefully they do better this time around.
I picked up Remember Me in the Steam sale. I enjoy it. The brawler aspect is different enough from Arkham games in a good way amd it has very pretty moments. It is a deent enough game that I do nit see where the low scores come from.
Didn’t Quantic Dream start this whole thing years ago with Indigo Prophecy, and then continue it with two successors? I love Telltale’s The Walking Dead, but I think it’s popularity owes a lot to branding.
Remember Me was okay; the fighting scheme was decent and I liked the story, but the whole premise that got me hooked, which was the Remix segments, were sorely underutilized. If they offer one during an episode, it doesn’t feel like it’d be worth it, unless they introduce something else new/catchy.
And, I’m glad they’re not using Max Caulfield from Grease 2. That would’ve been a dealbreaker.