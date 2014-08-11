Square-Enix Tries Out The Episodic Adventure Game Thing With ‘Life Is Strange’

I’m surprised this hasn’t happened sooner. Telltale continues to pile up critical acclaim and cold hard cash with their low-budget episodic adventure games, and yet no major publishers have been willing to descend from their ivory triple-A towers to take a crack at a relatively unexploited market. Until now that is!

Square-Enix have announced that they’re teaming up with Dontnod Entertainment (the guys behind Remember Me) for a new episodic adventure entitled Life is Strange.

The game involves a high school age girl name Max Caulfield returning to her Oregon hometown, only to discover an old classmate has gone missing. Oh, and did I mention Max has the ability to rewind time? She does, and she’s probably going to be using that power to solve some creepy Twin Peaks-esque mysteries. Consider me intrigued.

Here’s a few screenshots…

Life is Strange is coming for every platform under the sun (well, except Wii U of course). More info should be dropping within the week at Gamescom — I’m holding out delusional hope that Dontnod has been hard at work and we actually have something to look forward to in 2014.

Via Square-Enix Blog

