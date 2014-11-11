Start Your Speeder Bike Engines, Microsoft May Be Making A New ‘Battletoads’

#Video Games
11.11.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

Ah, Battletoads – Rare’s classic Ninja Turtles rip-off was one of the most impressive games on the NES. It looked amazing for an 8-bit game and featured some satisfyingly hard-hitting action, but most people who owned it never saw more than maybe a third of its levels because it was also insanely, sadistically challenging. Really, that’s the main thing the game is remembered for now.

Well, it looks like Microsoft and Rare are gearing up to punish players again, as Microsoft just filed a trademark and patent application for the classic series. Rare has been quietly teasing this for a while; their last game, Kinect Sports Rivals, featured a Battletoads costume, and they’ve mentioned a number of times that their next project will be a continuation of a fan-favorite franchise.

I’m pretty into the idea of a new Battletoads. Sure, the old games were hard, but if you had the fortitude, they were actually really well made. Just, you know, maybe ease up on the speeder bike stages a bit.

Ugh. Need to lie down…getting flashbacks.

Via Polygon

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSBattletoadsMICROSOFTrarevideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP