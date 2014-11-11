Start Your Speeder Bike Engines, Microsoft May Be Making A New ‘Battletoads’

Ah, Battletoads – Rare’s classic Ninja Turtles rip-off was one of the most impressive games on the NES. It looked amazing for an 8-bit game and featured some satisfyingly hard-hitting action, but most people who owned it never saw more than maybe a third of its levels because it was also insanely, sadistically challenging. Really, that’s the main thing the game is remembered for now.
Well, it looks like Microsoft and Rare are gearing up to punish players again, as Microsoft just filed a trademark and patent application for the classic series. Rare has been quietly teasing this for a while; their last game, Kinect Sports Rivals, featured a Battletoads costume, and they’ve mentioned a number of times that their next project will be a continuation of a fan-favorite franchise.
I’m pretty into the idea of a new Battletoads. Sure, the old games were hard, but if you had the fortitude, they were actually really well made. Just, you know, maybe ease up on the speeder bike stages a bit.
Ugh. Need to lie down…getting flashbacks.
Via Polygon
I hope they make an updated version of the awesome song.
David Wise as the composer or nothing. (note: this could apply to any game (or thing))
Better be a sequel to BattleToads and Double Dragon. They are The Ultimate Team.
Ahh, Battletoads… good times.
I was in hour a trillion of failing the speeder bike level when my roommate’s girlfriend asked why I kept playing since it didn’t look like I was even having fun. I replied, “FUCK OFF AND DIE YOU DUMB BITCH!!!”
You’ll now have to navigate the turbo tunnel via Kinect integration, because fuck you.
just realized that one toad is crushing that pigs testicles like a 1 ton weight on that cover.
The sound you hear is millions of controllers being put through the TV screen in raging frustration.
This was the game that finally caused my dad to relinquish control of the Nintendo forever. He rage-quit and never looked back.