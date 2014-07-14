‘Super Smash Bros.’ Has Announced Captain Falcon And Two (Or Maybe Three) New Characters

Nintendo announced three additional fighters for Super Smash Bros. early this morning — first up was Captain Falcon, a Smash Bros. stalwart who’s been with the series since before it was even a Nintendo crossover game.

In addition to Captain Falcon, we’re getting at least two characters from Fire Emblem: Awakening — heavily fan-requested female lead Lucina, and Robin (Fire Emblem: Awakening let you change your main character’s name and appearance, but Robin is who you got if you didn’t bother). The game also hints that Chrom, the male lead of Fire Emblem: Awakening, is in the game, but it’s unclear if he’ll be a full fighter or just an assist trophy. So, without Chrom there are as many Fire Emblem characters as there are Zelda characters in this Smash Bros. With Chrom, there’s more. Interesting.

Check out the trailer below…

Honestly if they made an all-Fire Emblem fighting game I’d be pretty happy. I always get attached to the minor characters — Lucina and Marth are fine and all, but I want to fight as Sumia and Gregor.

