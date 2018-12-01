YouTube

The biggest fighting game of the year is without a doubt going to be Super Smash Bros Ultimate. The fifth game — sixth if you consider the DS version its own individual game — in the Smash Bros franchise, Ultimate is going to be huge. It’s going to have every character that’s ever been in a Smash Bros game and then a handful of newcomers. And soon, you’ll be able to sit down on the couch with your favorites and battle it out with your friends.

Except, there’s always those few characters that aren’t in the game that everybody wants. This year’s big fan push was to see Waluigi, but he got the shaft and will only be an assist trophy. There’s always those characters we wish we could see in Smash Bros like Master Chief, Spyro the Dragon, Crash Bandicoot, or something silly like Goku, but we can’t. Whether it’s Nintendo not being able to get the rights, not wanting to put them in the game itself, or them having nothing to do with Nintendo at all there’s usually a reason these dream characters get left out. If only Ultimate had a character creation mode.

You know what game does have a character creator? SoulCalibur VI. The latest SoulCalibur game is a solid fighter in its own right, but the character creation mode is top notch. You can make just about anything you want.