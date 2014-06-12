The 10 Most Must-Have New Games Announced At E3

10) Rise of the Tomb Raider (PC/Xbox One/PS4)
Okay, so the title is horrible and most of the debut trailer was spent in a psychiatrist’s office, but still, it’s a sequel to the much-loved 2013 Tomb Raider reboot! One that promises to actually have some tomb raiding! Those two things alone make Rise of the Tomb Raider one to watch in 2015.
9) Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Wii U)
Oh, screw you, Captain Toad is awesome. The Captain Toad stages were some of the most entertaining parts of Super Mario 3D World, and Treasure Tracker looks like a refreshingly low-key, thoughtful gaming experience. Also, Captain Toad rides a mothaflippin’ dragon at one point — so yeah, be thankful I didn’t rank this higher.
8) Splatoon (Wii U)
Splatoon isn’t necessarily being made with me and (most) of you in mind — it’s for younger players, young girls in particular, but that said, I still want to play it because it looks like Nintendo at their slightly insane best. If Nintendo markets this one right, it could be a big Garden Warfare-esque success.
7) Abzu (PS4)
A new, sleek-as-sh*t looking game from the makers of Journey and Flower? Yes please. How does Abzu play exactly? I’m not sure, but I’m still pretty much 100% sure I’m going to need to get my hands on this one.
Codename: Steam looks really fun too.
The Wii U just became a must have for me.
Ditto.
Just bought mine yesterday, thought about waiting for a refresh but found out that some of the Zelda themed sets are still available so I jumped the gun.
Bought one a month ago. Definitely worth it. Mario kart 8, Mario 3d world and Zelda are all worth it. Hell, I’m even enjoying arkham origins. With smash bros and Zelda and yoshi yarn (which should have been high on this list) coming out, it’s the most fun of the consoles. Not all edgy and up its own ass in seriousness.
Yep, I’m buying one just as soon as I see a sweet sale on one sometime.
I have had the Zelda version Wii U the day it was released and me and my son are tearing up some Mario Kart 8 and the free game you get for buying Mario Kart 8. (We picked Pikmin 3). It is a beautiful and fun game.
Heads up all. If you buy the Mario Kart 8 version Wii U you get a Mario Wii controller with steering wheel adapter and a free game for registering Mario Kart 8 at Club Nintendo. Here are the games you can pick from.
I got really excited about the new Assassin’s Creed again. Every year I feel I’m going to be sick of the series and swear it off, but they keep drawling me back in…
Inside looks really stupid. How was that creepy?
I think it has a hell of an atmosphere, but “creepy” wouldn’t be at the top of my list of adjectives (though it’d be much higher than “stupid”). Gloomy, perhaps.
Blooooooooooooooooooborne!
*opens arms dramatically*
Also, everything i’ve heard about Phantom Pain sounds fantastic! You can recruit farm animals to your cause!
But the nicest surprise of all was LittleBigPlanet 3 for this year. I had no idea that was coming.
No love for No Man’s Sky?
I really hope that game ends up as fun as it looks
The article is only for games newly announced at this year’s E3 — we’ve known about No Man’s Sky for a while.
No Man’s Sky stole the show for me. If they can deliver on what they said, It’s going to be something incredible that’s unlike anything else.
Granted, I’m also excited about everything on the Wii U. And Grim Fandango.
I will say I’m surprised how much energy Sony put into it. I think SCE is genuinely excited for that game, period.
I’m still having an extremely hard time believing much of anything about that game, but the concept is certainly extremely appealing.
I’m really surprised no Sunset Overdrive…certainly higher for me than many of these.
Ah…certainly makes sense, I suppose I should brush up on my reading comprehension.
I have to say Nintendo won E3 for me, simply because they did something i never thought i would happen, made me want the WiiU.
Nathan Drake has been slowly looked more and more like Nathan Fillion
LOL. I always thought he looked like him. When they were talking about an Uncharted movie, Nathan Fillion was my first thought to play Nathan Drake.
Hasn’t he alway’s been modeled after Fillion’s Malcom Reynolds?
@Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer i didnt see it in the earlier games because Drake looked so damn young, but this older version is almost spot on
LBP ain’t exactly “create your own Mario levels”, it’s create whatever type of game you want. You can make a kart racer, an FPS, a puzzler, and RPG – anything! Not that Mario Maker doesn’t look fucking awesome, because it certainly does.
Abzu is made by Giant Squid which was formed by two people that worked on Journey. (The composer, and art director) They did not work on Flower.
Yeah, why does Link so different. He’s differenting all the place. The whole thing.
DAT Zelda! Seriously after seeing that I instantly gave zero shits about anything else..
The brief Zelda reveal was the one and only true HOLY SHIT! moment I had during the entirety of E3. I still can’t get over how insanely good it looks.
Dat art style
/bites lower lip
That said, I’m going to be all about Captain Toad once I get a WIi U later this year and once that game comes out. Toad was my motherfucker in SMB2.
Would I be alone in thinking that Uncharted needs to up its game after the 3rd installment? There were some unbelievable set pieces (freefalling from the plane was insane), but far too much punch smaller guys, then punch a big guy. And the ending I found just dreadful and underwhelming.
I guess it would be hard to better Uncharted 2.