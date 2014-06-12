The 10 Most Must-Have New Games Announced At E3

Updated looks at already revealed games are all fine and good, but what makes E3 truly exciting are the new games — the games you’ve never seen, or in some case, even heard of before. If can be hard to keep track of all the games announced at the show, so here’s a handy list of the top 10 games newly unveiled at E3 2014 that you should be keeping a close eye on…

10) Rise of the Tomb Raider (PC/Xbox One/PS4)

Okay, so the title is horrible and most of the debut trailer was spent in a psychiatrist’s office, but still, it’s a sequel to the much-loved 2013 Tomb Raider reboot! One that promises to actually have some tomb raiding! Those two things alone make Rise of the Tomb Raider one to watch in 2015.

9) Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Wii U)

Oh, screw you, Captain Toad is awesome. The Captain Toad stages were some of the most entertaining parts of Super Mario 3D World, and Treasure Tracker looks like a refreshingly low-key, thoughtful gaming experience. Also, Captain Toad rides a mothaflippin’ dragon at one point — so yeah, be thankful I didn’t rank this higher.

8) Splatoon (Wii U)

Splatoon isn’t necessarily being made with me and (most) of you in mind — it’s for younger players, young girls in particular, but that said, I still want to play it because it looks like Nintendo at their slightly insane best. If Nintendo markets this one right, it could be a big Garden Warfare-esque success.

7) Abzu (PS4)

A new, sleek-as-sh*t looking game from the makers of Journey and Flower? Yes please. How does Abzu play exactly? I’m not sure, but I’m still pretty much 100% sure I’m going to need to get my hands on this one.