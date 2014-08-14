The 7 Games You Need To Assemble Your Video Game Expendables

#Call Of Duty #Sylvester Stallone #Rocky #Jason Statham #Ronda Rousey #Arnold Schwarzenegger #Video Games
08.14.14 4 years ago 17 Comments
The Expendables return this week to cash another paycheck — er, I mean, have another exciting adventure — and, unsurprisingly, most of these big action movie icons have had a number of video games to their name.

So, I thought it’d be fun to pick the best video game each of the movie’s major cast members has appeared in/inspired, thus creating a super team of video games you can entertain yourself with after you’ve experienced The Expendables 3 this weekend. Here’s the seven games you’ll need to build your video game Expendables…

Jason Statham

Call of Duty (2003)

Yup, Jason Statham did voice work for Call of Duty waaay back when the series was still set during World War II and merely quite popular, not absurdly world-consuming popular. Sadly a Crank movie was never made — woulda liked to see the quicktime events for that one.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Call Of Duty#Sylvester Stallone#Rocky#Jason Statham#Ronda Rousey#Arnold Schwarzenegger#Video Games
TAGSArnold Schwarzeneggercall of dutyHARRISON FORDJASON STATHAMJET LIMoviesRockyRONDA ROUSEYSYLVESTER STALLONETERMINATOR 2Terminator 2: Judgement Daythe expendablesTHE EXPENDABLES 3video gamesWESLEY SNIPESWHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP