The Alien Isn’t The Only Thing To Fear In ‘Alien: Isolation’

Early demos of Alien: Isolation revolved around exploring a seemingly abandoned space station while dodging a single pissed off Xenomorph, leading people to question how a game with only one enemy would work. Well, there’s actually going to be more than one enemy — as revealed in the new E3 demo, Alien: Isolation will also sic hostile humans and creepy-ass synthetics on you. Still, the alien is never far away and, in fact, you can actually use the alien to your advantage at times, letting her take out the human obstacles that stand in your way.
Here’s a new Alien: Isolation trailer…
Here’s five-minutes of fresh gameplay footage featuring some of the non-alien dangers you’ll encounter in the game.
I’m split — this game looks amazing, but I think I may be too much of a wuss to play it.
Via Destructoid & OutsideXbox
So this is Outlast: Alien
Outlast, Amnesia, Slender. Take your pic lol. Either way, I’m in.
ACES!
I’m gonna play the shit outta this game.
Please God be available on Playstation.
It is! Unless you mean the original Playstation, in which case, maybe it’s time to upgrade.
To hell with Playstation, N64 is the system for a game like this.
Colonial Marines was such a turd that I’ve sworn off any future Aliens games. Unless my buddies get this and they say it kicks ass. Then I will of course. It’s Aliens.
I’m just happy to finally play A game that feels more like Alien and less like Aliens. I was getting sick of playing as space marines.
That Gameplay footage would have been far superior without that tedious “witty” narrator at the start.